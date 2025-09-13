The President has just 696 days left to turn Kenya into the 'New Singapore'

President William Ruto Initiatives such as the Affordable Housing Programme, labour mobility abroad, digital hubs, and ClimateWorx are creating jobs for a diverse pool of youth.[PCS]

Today marks three years since President William Ruto was inaugurated into office; swearing by the Bible and sword to obey, preserve, protect and defend the constitution and all other law while upholding the sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya.

If Kenya was heaven, this is all we must judge him on, in terms of relative progress and absolute performance. But Kenya is a funny place - since 2010, we have elected into office presidents who didn’t really like our people’s constitution in the first place.