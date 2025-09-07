How to get a legit education agent for foreign studies

A hand signing an agreement form. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

The quickest way to know whether an education agent is a legitimate partner for an international education institution (whether college or university), is to search for them on the website of the institution you wish to attend.

Most, if not all, Australian universities will have a section on their website with a comprehensive list of all agents they partner with and their regions, together with how to contact them. This process is free – and yet many Kenyans have paid dearly and fell victim to scams by rogue agents.

Certain regions in the country have been known to be more notorious than others in relation to bad actors within the international education scene, but due diligence costs nothing and will save a lot of frustration.

Further, a lot of international universities – Australia included, have representatives based on the continent. Once again, a simple Google search or browse through an institution’s website will swiftly yield this information.

Another glaring concern is if a supposed agent is purporting to charge hefty fees upfront, without even commencing an application. While some education agencies charge fees for their services, these should not be exorbitant and outrageous.

Legitimate agents will also usually hold events throughout the year that are free to attend – these can be University Fairs or high school visits. These events are important for primary research – students can meet and interact with their local university reps and hear from multiple universities and colleges across the world.

It is also important to get all your ducks in a row prior to commencing an application to any overseas university. Make sure you have all your ID documents and education certificates, as well as documents related to work history, if this applies. A lot of applications get delayed due to missing documents.

In my dealings with students, I often advise that personal responsibility and accountability must be evident at the stage that a person wishes to study abroad. Students should realise that once they get on that plane at JKIA, there is no more mum or dad to solve problems on their behalf, and that an entirely new life awaits as soon as the plane lands in their new destination.

Ask me how I know, and I’ll tell you the story of an incredibly naïve 19-year-old who travelled to Australia in 2007 expecting the American customs and practices she had seen on television. I’ll tell you tales of blissful ignorance of this girl who thought she would ride yellow cabs and consume bagels, the romanticised traditions she wished to emulate from novels like Sweet Valley High.

Parents can play a really big role at ensuring that their children begin to take charge of their lives, long before starting with their application to study abroad. One practical step is to avoid doing anything for your child that they can do for themselves. This will increase their confidence, which in turn builds competence.

Life abroad requires one to unlock a different kind of resilience, the kind that will help you stand firm when your entire identity is in question.

-The writer is a Kenyan-Australian lawyer and podcaster based in Nairobi.