Wandayi tells Nyanza to stick with Ruto for maximum benefit

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi at Bunge Towers, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi has asked the Nyanza region to continue voting as a bloc, saying that their surest bet is to stick with President William Ruto.

According to the CS, Nyanza people need to support President Ruto fully in getting his second term.

CS Wandayi stressed the need for having a stand as a people.

“There is nothing like trying in politics. The late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga taught us to have a stand in politics. We should not pretend,” CS Wandayi remarked.

Wandayi said they needed to ensure that President Ruto formed a government when their votes were therein.

‎He encouraged unregistered voters from Nyanza to register and vote in large numbers come 2027.

“‎Our voting as a bloc should not change. We should cast all our votes for President Ruto,” the CS highlighted.

‎He criticized those calling for street protests saying that they should go to the streets alone.

According to Wandayi, they had been on the streets for long and it was time for development.

“We must be people who can change tactics and strategies. It is the first time for Nyanza to be remembered by the national government,” the CS stated.

‎Wandayi said the president ensured that every area got development projects.

The CS was speaking at Kagito area in Uriri Sub-County where he launched rural electrification projects where he was accompanied by Uriri MP Mark Nyamita, Nyatike MP Tom Odege, Suna West MP Peter Masara, officials from REREC ‘mashinani’ and Kenya Power among others.