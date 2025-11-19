×
Migori pastor, wife rescued from lynch mob over alleged baby theft

By Anne Atieno | Nov. 19, 2025
An infant. [Photo/GettyImages]

Police in Migori County are holding a couple who are alleged to have stolen a two-month-old baby.

‎Awendo Sub-County Police Commander Julius Kemboi, who confirmed the information, said they rescued a pastor and his wife who were about to be lynched by an irate mob.

The couple had been locked inside their house by an irate mob who wanted to lynch them.

‎"We got information that there was a couple who were locked inside a house and were suspected of having stolen a child," Mr. Kemboi said.

‎Kemboi stated that they rescued the couple and took them to Awendo police station for statement recording.

‎He asked the public to desist from taking matters into their own hands and instead report any matter to the police station.

‎Jane Akoth, a resident of Jiw Dendi area said the baby got lost and they have been searching for her since November 13.

‎She claimed that the pastor whom they suspected of having stolen the baby with the wife had been helping in the search that led to the family being conned by a taxi driver.

