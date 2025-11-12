×
The Standard

Uyoma residents benefit from government's joint outreach medical, service camps

By Olivia Odhiambo | Nov. 12, 2025
Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga spearheaded the joint outreach camp. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

Uyoma residents in Siaya County have expressed gratitude towards government’s medical and service camp.

A section of the residents the joint outreach camp that brought healthcare and government services directly to the people was a great indication of the willingness of the state to uplift them.

The one-day camp spearheaded by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga drew an estimated 9,500 residents from across Uyoma and neighbouring communities.

The outreach, Oluga said, was supported by a wide network of national referral hospitals, universities, and government agencies.

69-year-old mama Atieno who had lost her national ID years ago said it was such a relief for her to have obtained the critical document.

“I came to get my ID replaced,” she said, clutching the new waiting card hours later, “Today, I feel seen.”

A few metres away, James Omondi, a fisherman from Lwanda Konyango, waited in line with his wife and two children.

“We rarely see doctors here,” he said, adding, “My wife has been unwell, and today she got to see a specialist for the first time. This gives us hope.”

About 3,000 residents received medical attention, while another 2,000 accessed key public services — including birth and ID registration, certificates of good conduct, marriage registration, and legal aid.

“From as early as 7 a.m., the turnout was overwhelming, a powerful indication that citizens value government that meets them where they are,” said Dr Oluga.

Oluga said the demand for national documents was so high that the government extended registration services to the following day.

He said the medical outreach offered screening, diagnosis, and treatment for a wide range of conditions. Residents were tested for cancer (cervical, breast, and prostate), diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and liver and kidney disorders.

Rapid testing was also conducted for malaria, typhoid, HIV, pneumonia, and tuberculosis, using AI-enabled X-rays to aid early detection of respiratory illnesses.

“Children received paediatric tests and vaccinations, while specialist teams performed eye surgeries, dental procedures, and mental health assessments,” Oluga noted.

Mary Oduor, a clinician who was part of the medical team, said the cases encountered reflected the health gaps in rural areas.

“We met many people who have lived with undiagnosed chronic conditions. Early detection here could change and even save lives,” she said.

Beyond healthcare, the event also focused on community education and safety, where over 800 fishermen attended sessions led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on handling explosives, detecting counterfeit currency, and promoting safety on Lake Victoria.

The day closed with a sports tournament that drew hundreds of youth from local villages, promoting wellness, unity, and positive engagement.

According to Oluga, the event reflected government’s renewed commitment to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the decentralisation of public services.

“The Uyoma camp underscores the power of inter-agency collaboration in improving access to quality healthcare and government services in rural areas,” he said, noting, “It reaffirms citizens’ appreciation for a government that serves them directly.”

.

.

.

