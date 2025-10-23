Kisumu embraces drone technology to boost resilience against disasters and climate risks

Floods as River Nyando burst it's bank and turned village near Ahero into a sea . Residents try rescue their belongings into safe sites.[FILE/Standard]

Kisumu County in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is stepping up efforts to strengthen its capacity to respond to disasters and climate-related challenges through the ongoing Strengthening Urban Resilience to Emerging Disaster and Climate Risks Project.

The project, which runs until March 2026, seeks to enhance Kisumu’s ability to anticipate, prepare for, and effectively respond to emerging risks.

Funded by the Governments of Denmark and South Korea, the programme focuses on high-risk urban areas that are especially vulnerable to floods, heatwaves, environmental degradation, and conflict.

Under the initiative, Kisumu County is set to benefit from improved governance systems, risk-informed urban planning, enhanced technical capacities, and the integration of innovation, digital technology, and nature-based solutions.

A key component of the project involves equipping the County Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) with advanced tools for real-time risk analysis.

This includes the acquisition of a flood mapping drone and 3D modelling software, technologies expected to revolutionize how the County monitors flood-prone areas, identifies potential hazards, and makes timely, data-driven decisions for disaster preparedness and response.

The drone will also enable high-resolution mapping of critical infrastructure and vulnerable settlements, providing a major boost for evidence-based planning and sustainable city development.

To ensure sustainability and promote local ownership, the project has placed strong emphasis on capacity development.

Five technical officers from the County Government have already undergone professional training to acquire Remote Pilot Licences (RPL), a certification required by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

The training, conducted by Drone Space, a KCAA-accredited firm, combined classroom instruction with practical, on-site sessions.

The officers, selected for their expertise in disaster management, urban planning, and resilience building, will form Kisumu’s first in-house drone mapping and risk analysis team.

Once certified, they will oversee continuous risk monitoring, data collection, and geospatial analysis to anchor Kisumu’s urban resilience on local technical capacity and long-term sustainability.

Salmon Orimba, the County Executive Committee Member for Disaster Risk Management, said the integration of drone technology marks a new era for Kisumu’s disaster management.

“For the first time, we will have real-time visibility of risk-prone areas, enabling faster, evidence-based responses,” Orimba said.

“This initiative will strengthen our ability to protect communities and ensure that resilience is built into every aspect of our city’s growth. It is a game-changer for how Kisumu handles disasters and prepares for climate risks.”

UNDP Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience Specialist Raphael Mutitu emphasized that the collaboration reflects UNDP’s commitment to advancing innovation for local development.

“By investing in tools, data, and capacity, we are helping build a foundation for sustained resilience,” Mutitu said.

“Counties like Kisumu will now be better positioned to anticipate risks before they escalate into disasters, which is exactly the kind of proactive resilience-building we need in today’s changing climate.”

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o lauded the initiative, noting that it aligns with Kisumu’s vision of becoming a model for smart, sustainable, and resilient urban growth.

“Our goal is to make Kisumu a city that not only responds to disasters but also anticipates and prevents them,” the Governor said.

The introduction of drone mapping technology marks a major milestone in Kisumu’s disaster management journey, demonstrating how strategic partnerships, digital innovation, and local capacity building can help protect lives and livelihoods.

With the County’s leadership already committed to the Making Cities Resilient (MCR) 2030 initiative under the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), Kisumu continues to position itself as a leader in climate-smart, data-driven urban resilience, setting an example for other counties across Kenya and beyond.