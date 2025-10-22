×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Governor Lusaka leads Bukusu elders to visit Raila's grave in Bondo

By Juliet Omelo | Oct. 22, 2025
Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka, Bukusu elders, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Mama Ida Odinga at the graveside of former PM Raila Odinga in Bondo, on October 22, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka on Tuesday led Bukusu elders to visit the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, to mark a burial rite dubbed lufu, or Teroburu, which is conducted on the third day after burial.

According to the Bukusu tradition, lufu signifies the final day of mourning and the end of a loved one’s earthly journey.

The ceremony was held in honour of the late former Prime Minister, whose legacy, the eleders said, will continue to outlive his political life and generation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Lufu is meant to signify closure, remembrance and a reaffirmation of the values the deceased stood for.

Governor Lusaka, said their visit signified the deep bond Raila shared with the Bukusu community, for embracing the region’s history and its freedom heroes.

“We did not come here as politicians. We came as Baba’s friends, his students, and his people. His guidance shaped our paths, and our presence here is a testament to the love and respect we carry for him,” he said.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka and Bukusu elders arrive at Kang'o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, on October 22, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

He recalled that Raila often visited the home of Elijah Masinde Wanameme whenever he toured Bungoma, a gesture that symbolised respect and shared ideals.

Dr Lusaka described the former PM as a unifying force who brought communities together and called on Kenyans to continue upholding the values he championed.

Winnie Odinga, the daughter of Raila, thanked governors Lusaka, Ochilo Ayacko (Migori) and James Orengo (Siaya)  for standing with the family.

She recounted how a bull named Basanga once chased her at her grandmother’s home in Migori, saying that the county holds a special place in her heart.

The Bukusu elders emphasized unity, truth and service, while praying for peace and strength for the Odinga family.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka Former PM Raila Odinga Governor James Orengo
.

Latest Stories

Why Raila, our most criticised politician, was a superman
Why Raila, our most criticised politician, was a superman
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
4 hrs ago
Mombasa- Juba corridor grapples with rising costs and security fears
Shipping & Logistics
By Bernard Sanga
4 hrs ago
Diplomat's anger: When a man disinherits his children out of strife with his mother
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cabinet shake-up looms as Ruto moves to tighten grip on ODM
By Biketi Kikechi 4 hrs ago
Cabinet shake-up looms as Ruto moves to tighten grip on ODM
Diplomat's anger: When a man disinherits his children out of strife with his mother
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Diplomat's anger: When a man disinherits his children out of strife with his mother
Mombasa- Juba corridor grapples with rising costs and security fears
By Bernard Sanga 4 hrs ago
Mombasa- Juba corridor grapples with rising costs and security fears
How Raila's funeral plans exposed Kenya's security flaws
By Denis Omondi 14 hrs ago
How Raila's funeral plans exposed Kenya's security flaws
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved