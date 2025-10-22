Governor Lusaka leads Bukusu elders to visit Raila's grave in Bondo

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka, Bukusu elders, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Mama Ida Odinga at the graveside of former PM Raila Odinga in Bondo, on October 22, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka on Tuesday led Bukusu elders to visit the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, to mark a burial rite dubbed lufu, or Teroburu, which is conducted on the third day after burial.

According to the Bukusu tradition, lufu signifies the final day of mourning and the end of a loved one’s earthly journey.

The ceremony was held in honour of the late former Prime Minister, whose legacy, the eleders said, will continue to outlive his political life and generation.

Lufu is meant to signify closure, remembrance and a reaffirmation of the values the deceased stood for.

Governor Lusaka, said their visit signified the deep bond Raila shared with the Bukusu community, for embracing the region’s history and its freedom heroes.

“We did not come here as politicians. We came as Baba’s friends, his students, and his people. His guidance shaped our paths, and our presence here is a testament to the love and respect we carry for him,” he said. Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka and Bukusu elders arrive at Kang'o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, on October 22, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

He recalled that Raila often visited the home of Elijah Masinde Wanameme whenever he toured Bungoma, a gesture that symbolised respect and shared ideals.

Dr Lusaka described the former PM as a unifying force who brought communities together and called on Kenyans to continue upholding the values he championed.

Winnie Odinga, the daughter of Raila, thanked governors Lusaka, Ochilo Ayacko (Migori) and James Orengo (Siaya) for standing with the family.

She recounted how a bull named Basanga once chased her at her grandmother’s home in Migori, saying that the county holds a special place in her heart.

The Bukusu elders emphasized unity, truth and service, while praying for peace and strength for the Odinga family.