Baba's farewell: How mourners were overwhelmed by grief at Mamboleo grounds

A mourner overwhelmed by grief taken for first aid. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

A somber mood engulfed the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu, as thousands of mourners gathered to view the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Many were overcome with grief, with some collapsing and others wailing uncontrollably.

Outside the stadium, crowds continue to stream in, mourning in different ways.

Some wailed uncontrollably, while one man tore off his shirt in anguish.

Pull and push business between security officers and mourners as they line up to view the body of Former Prime minister Raila Odinga. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Others saluted, sang traditional songs, or danced as a show of respect.

Draped in traditional regalia, Luo elders were also seen mourning in their own way, visibly shaken by the loss of their kinsman. Some mourners brought bulls as a sign of respect.

During the viewing, mourners were urged not to take photographs of the body. Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga overwhelmed by grief at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Earlier in the morning, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga broke down as Odinga’s body arrived at the stadium.

Dressed in a hoodie bearing his image, Wanga, a close ally of the late opposition leader, covered herself with a white handkerchief as she wept openly.

The viewing was occasionally disrupted by scuffles between security officers and mourners eager to get a glimpse of Odinga’s body.

After the exercise, Odinga’s body will be transported to his Opoda Farm in Bondo, Siaya County, where the burial is scheduled to take place tomorrow.