The Standard

Siaya MCAs approve Access to Information Bill

By Isaiah Gwengi | Oct. 7, 2025

Siaya Governor James Orengo during the County address at Siaya County Assembly on December 29, 2023. [File, Standard]

Siaya County Assembly has passed the Siaya County Access to Information Bill, 2025, marking a major step towards greater transparency, accountability and citizen participation in local governance.

The Bill, which gives effect to Article 35 of the Constitution, seeks to guarantee every citizen the right to access information held by the Siaya County Government.

It also obligates county departments, offices and public entities to proactively disclose key information relating to their operations, finances and decision-making processes.

Once assented to by Governor James Orengo, the new law will require all county offices to designate an Information Access Officer to handle public requests.

Citizens will be able to seek information in writing, or verbally in cases of illiteracy or disability, with applications processed within 21 days or within 48 hours if the information concerns life or liberty.

The legislation also compels the county to publish contract details, policies and staff salary structures, and to provide information in formats accessible to persons with disabilities and in languages understood by local communities.

The Act also provides whistleblower protection, ensuring that individuals who expose corruption, abuse of office, or threats to public safety are not victimised.

Offenders who destroy or conceal public records to block access will face fines of up to Sh500,000 or imprisonment for one year, while unauthorized disclosure of exempt information may attract penalties of Sh1 million or three years in jail.

According to the Bill’s sponsors, the law aligns with the national Access to Information Act, 2016, but focuses on county-specific structures and implementation mechanisms.

“This law cements Siaya’s commitment to open governance,” said the Committee on Delegated Legislation Chairperson, Cynthia Akinyi, who tabled the Bill.

Akinyi said the proposed law will ensure that the people can freely access information and hold their leaders accountable.

The county government will now be required to submit annual reports to the Commission on Administrative Justice detailing the number of information requests received, response timelines, and costs incurred.

If signed into law, Siaya will join the growing list of counties that have domesticated the constitutional right to access information, setting a benchmark for transparency and citizen empowerment at the devolved level. 

.

.

.

