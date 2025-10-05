Maraga: Why church must help Kenyans choose the right leaders in 2027

UGM Presidential Candidate David Maraga and party leader Agostino Neto (right) at Homa Bay Central SDA Church. (James Omoro, Standard).

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called on the church to encourage their congregants to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Maraga, who has declared his presidential bid through the United Green Movement (UGM) party in 2027, said that every Kenyan should participate in elections.

“It is a civic duty of every Kenyan to participate in an election. This is only possible if people register as voters,” Maraga said.

Speaking at Homa Bay Central SDA church in Homa Bay Town, Maraga said the role of the church in civic education cannot be underestimated.

He said religious leaders have the ability to encourage their congregants to exercise their constitutional right of registering as voters.

“The message from the church is very powerful in sensitising citizens to their civic duties. Let us pray that God leads us in achieving success in our civic duty,” Maraga said.

Maraga, who was accompanied by UGM party leader Agostino Neto and Organising Secretary Elizabeth Ogweno, argued that Kenyans will achieve the desired changes in leadership of this country if they vote the right leaders in 2027 polls.

“Through the power of prayers and exercising our civic duties, Kenyans will be able to get the right leaders in this country,” Maraga said.

Maraga used the opportunity to appeal to Kenyans to support him in his presidential bid.

“I appeal for your support in my bid. I believe with the power of prayer, things will work out for us,” Maraga said.

Neto appealed to Kenyans to vote for leaders with the interest of the people in their hearts.

The UGM party leader told Kenyans to elect a leader who is trusted and understands the needs of Kenyans when they are casting their presidential votes.

"It is my appeal to fellow Kenyans to vote wisely for the next president. We need a trusted leader, one with integrity," Neto said.

Ogweno accused leaders who are currently in office of impunity.

She told Kenyans to elect a president who understands the Constitution.

"Our presidential candidate, Maraga, has shown the goodwill in the implementation of the constitution. He can lead us well," Ogweno said.

This comes as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kenya's electoral agency, expects to list 6.3 million people in the ongoing continuous voter registration ahead of the general election.