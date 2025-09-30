×
Shock as university professor killed in land dispute

By James Omoro | Sep. 30, 2025

A university professor has been murdered in cold blood over a land dispute in Homa Bay County.

Prof Tom Odhiambo of the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) was hacked to death at Kakrigu Village, Rusinga East Location in Mbita Sub-county.

The land dispute resulted from an incident in which some Prof Odhiambo’s neighbours encroached onto his land some time back.

This forced him to seek intervention of the area chief and the land surveyor to determine the boundaries.

He agreed with the chief and the surveyor to visit the land to solve the squabble.

However, Prof Odhiambo and his father proceeded to the parcel ahead of the chief and the surveyor.

On arrival, two young men armed with a machete attacked the university don.

Mbita Deputy County Commissioner Peter Mutiso said Prof Odhiambo sustained serious injuries on the head, leading to his death.

“They ran away but our security officers have launched investigations to aid their arrests,” said Mutiso.

His body was moved to MED 25 Kirindo mortuary. His father was also attacked and seriously injured. He was rushed to Mbita sub-county hospital. The administrator said the two suspects disappeared after committing the heinous act.

The administrator warned residents against taking the law into their hands.

“Let residents avoid taking the law into their hands. The government will not spare such people,” he added.

Mutiso described Prof Odhiambo as a law-abiding citizen. “Prof followed the legal way to seek redress over the matter. It is a very barbaric incident,” Mutiso said.

