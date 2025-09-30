Solar street light relieves fishermen, traders in Kendu Bay

Residents of old Kendu Bay Town interacting during the installation of solar street light at Kendu Bay Beach in Karachuonyo Constituency. (James Omoro, Standard).

Fishermen and fishmongers at Kendu Bay Beach Management Unit (BMU) can breathe a sigh of relief after an organisation began a street lighting programme to revive the deteriorating beach located at the shore of Lake Victoria in Homa Bay Town.

The beach is located within the Old Kendu Bay Town, which was deserted due to the diversion of the Kendu Bay- Katito road to the New Kendu Bay town.

Fishermen and fishmongers in the area have been doing their business in the darkness, which has led to complaints over insecurity in the evening.

Lack of street light in the area also encouraged invasion by hippopotamuses in the area.

In an effort to protect the residents from the risks, Kwame Otiende Foundation has undertaken an initiative of solar streetlight installation at the beach.

The Vice Chairman of Kendu Bay BMU Odero Lore said some criminals were taking advantage of the darkness to perpetrate crime in the area.

“The darkness has encouraged incidents of insecurity since some people take advantage of it to perpetrate crime in the evening,” Odero said.

George Kimuri, a member of Kendu Bay BMU, said the light will reduce incidents of hippopotamuses' invasion in the area.

“Hippopotamuses are accustomed to interfering with our activities at dusk and dawn in this area. The light will help to reduce their information because they fear light,” Kimuri said.

Alice Koliech, a trader, said the light will help them to trade for longer hours in the evening.

She said the darkness, which had persisted in the area, had deterred them from doing business past 6.50 pm.

“We have been closing our businesses prematurely in the evening due to risks posed by darkness. The light will enable us to trade for longer hours after dusk,” Koliech said.

The Co-ordinator of Kwame Otiende Foundation in Karachuonyo Constituency Wyclife Kauma said their objective is to improve the livelihoods of the area residents.

Kauma said fisheries and business are key economic activities on which area residents should be empowered.

“Fisheries and business are the main sources of livelihood for the people of this region. We are focusing on this project to empower residents for the purpose of improving their income,” Kauma said.