×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Solar street light relieves fishermen, traders in Kendu Bay

By James Omoro | Sep. 30, 2025
Residents of old Kendu Bay Town interacting during the installation of solar street light at Kendu Bay Beach in Karachuonyo Constituency. (James Omoro, Standard).

Fishermen and fishmongers at Kendu Bay Beach Management Unit (BMU) can breathe a sigh of relief after an organisation began a street lighting programme to revive the deteriorating beach located at the shore of Lake Victoria in Homa Bay Town.

The beach is located within the Old Kendu Bay Town, which was deserted due to the diversion of the Kendu Bay- Katito road to the New Kendu Bay town.

Fishermen and fishmongers in the area have been doing their business in the darkness, which has led to complaints over insecurity in the evening.

Lack of street light in the area also encouraged invasion by hippopotamuses in the area.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In an effort to protect the residents from the risks, Kwame Otiende Foundation has undertaken an initiative of solar streetlight installation at the beach.

The Vice Chairman of Kendu Bay BMU Odero Lore said some criminals were taking advantage of the darkness to perpetrate crime in the area.

 “The darkness has encouraged incidents of insecurity since some people take advantage of it to perpetrate crime in the evening,” Odero said.

George Kimuri, a member of Kendu Bay BMU, said the light will reduce incidents of hippopotamuses' invasion in the area.

“Hippopotamuses are accustomed to interfering with our activities at dusk and dawn in this area.  The light will help to reduce their information because they fear light,” Kimuri said.

Alice Koliech, a trader, said the light will help them to trade for longer hours in the evening.

She said the darkness, which had persisted in the area, had deterred them from doing business past 6.50 pm.

“We have been closing our businesses prematurely in the evening due to risks posed by darkness. The light will enable us to trade for longer hours after dusk,” Koliech said.

The Co-ordinator of Kwame Otiende Foundation in Karachuonyo Constituency Wyclife Kauma said their objective is to improve the livelihoods of the area residents.

Kauma said fisheries and business are key economic activities on which area residents should be empowered.

“Fisheries and business are the main sources of livelihood for the people of this region. We are focusing on this project to empower residents for the purpose of improving their income,” Kauma said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kendu Bay Solar Street Lights Lake Victoria Kisumu Fishermen
.

Latest Stories

The silent politics of poverty in Kenya
The silent politics of poverty in Kenya
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
1 hr ago
Why saccos now want to bypass employers in Sh3.4 billion non-remittance crisis
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Why Uhuru has no moral authority to lecture Ruto
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Rogue SGs: Thin line between loose tongues and party positions
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Rogue SGs: Thin line between loose tongues and party positions
How KQ's Sh387b dream crashed before takeoff
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
How KQ's Sh387b dream crashed before takeoff
Why Uhuru has no moral authority to lecture Ruto
By Leonard Khafafa 1 hr ago
Why Uhuru has no moral authority to lecture Ruto
Health ministry, firm battle over HIV testing kits
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Health ministry, firm battle over HIV testing kits
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved