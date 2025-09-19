×
Governor Orengo orders probe into Siaya jobs scam, promises action

By Isaiah Gwengi | Sep. 19, 2025
Hundreds of dismissed health workers after they stormed Siaya Governor James Orengo's office on Monday September 15, 2025. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has called for thorough investigations into alleged irregular dismissals and appointments in his administration's Health Department.

Orengo said he received a petition from aggrieved healthcare workers on September 15, 2025. He pledged to fully cooperate with the assembly and investigative agencies.

“Those found responsible and liable must be punished for this callous and criminal enterprise,” said Orengo, who broke his silence yesterday over the scandal.

He called on the investigators to conduct lifestyle audits on individuals of interest.

Orengo added that the executive would implement any recommendations arising from the probes and emphasised that county jobs must be openly advertised, with applications and interviews conducted to ensure only qualified persons are appointed.

The governor’s statement comes after a residents’ petition tabled in the County Assembly, which accused the County Public Service Board of unfairly dismissing 382 healthcare workers after they had served for more than eight months without pay.

On Tuesday, Speaker George Okode ordered an oversight probe, directing the Assembly’s committees to investigate the recruitment and dismissals.

“We urge the Assembly to conclude this matter in a fortnight rather than a month,” urged Orengo.

However, public outrage remains high, with residents reporting that health facilities are understaffed after the dismissals. 

Even as Orengo distances his administration from the scandal, questions remain about the role of the County Public Service Board.

While the board's CEO, Wilfred Nyagudi, denied any involvement, he has declined to release the audit report that the board says it relied on to flag fake recruits and other documents to confirm the legitimacy of the hiring process.

Insiders further allege that the board has been secretly issuing appointment letters to justify the 128 workers it recognised as valid, raising fears that the fraud is still alive under the guise of regularisation.

.

Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
.

.

