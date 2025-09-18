Drama as MPs trade blows at Kisii funeral

Kitutu Chache North MP Japhet Nyakundi at Parliament on March 12, 2025.[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

There was drama in Kisii when two youthful MPs turned a funeral dais into a wrestling ring at Sensi village in Kitutu Chache North constituency.

The burial ceremony of Salome Nyaboke, mother of former Kisii Governor James Ongwae, was temporarily disrupted when Japhet Nyakundi, who is the local MP and his Kitutu Chache South counterpart, went for each other's jugular.

This happened during the burial of former Kisii Governor James Ongwae’s mother, Salome Nyaboke, at Sensi in Kitutu Chache North. The former was incensed that Kibagendi was criticising the Kenya Kwanza administration under the leadership of President William Ruto.

A fiery critic of Dr Ruto and staunch supporter of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Kibagendi had deviated after eulogising Salom, whom he passionately referred to as his grandmother, when Nyakundi cut his speech short with a physical confrontation ensuing.

As it is a norm in many funerals where politicians are in attendance, Kibagendi could not hand back the microphone after eulogising the late matriarch without uttering a political statement, which irritated his counterpart.

Kibagendi hit at Nyakundi for insinuating that roads in Kitutu Chache South were being constructed courtesy of the intervention of his Kitutu Chache North counterpart.

“If one (Nyakundi) was doing the roads for me, he would have finished his roads first before doing mine,” charged Kibagendi, claiming he is the one who had requisitioned the works during a visit to State House.

Nyakundi, who is also the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party National Treasurer, could not take it any more when Kibagendi started criticising Dr Ruto’s leadership style while underscoring the need to have Matiang’i elected as President in 2027.

“Abagusii community must unite and work together for the course of one of their own (Matiang’i). We were hoodwinked as a community and the nation into electing a President who is a liar. A president who doesn’t value the education of our children,” Kibagendi said, but before he could even finish the statement, Nyakundi, who was standing two yards away as the master of ceremonies, interjected while angrily menacingly advancing towards him.

“Wee bwana ongea mambo yako (talk your issues) but don’t insult the President here,” Nyakundi ranted while closing in at Kibagendi to snatch his microphone.

That was when a scuffle ensued with the two MPs, shoving each other as Nyakundi tried to throw Kibagendi from the dias. The two were, however, separated by their henchmen.

It took Ongwae’s intervention to cool down the rising tensions after he ordered stewards who were hired to ensure security at the ceremony.

“This is a bad shame! My father is over 100 years old, and yet you don’t want to give him peace to mourn his wife. Please, we don’t want any more of this. We only need prayers and peaceful mourning,” said an angry Ongwae.

But the war never ended there. The second showdown was shifted to social media, where Kibagendi bragged about his strength.

“Thanks to my physical fitness, I resisted his intention to shove me off the podium,” he posted.

Nyakund, who is physically built with a towering height over Kibagendi, desisted from the body-shaming exchange and instead insisted that he would not allow his neighbour to attack his boss.

“I work for President Ruto, and I eat from his office. I will always stand to defend him by all means!” Nyakundi said.

The two legislators have earned a share of rebukes with social media followers criticising their rivalry as juvenile.

MPs fighting in a funeral is a shame and a big let-down to their electorate. Shame on you, waheshimiwa,” Fredrick Ombaba, a Facebook commentator, said.