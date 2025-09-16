Sony Sugar workers down tools to demand Sh350 million salary arrears

Sony Sugar Company is among four state-owned millers that have been leased to private players. [File, Standard]

Sony Sugar Company employees paralysed operations on Monday to demand Sh350 million salary arrears.

They want the company to pay 19 months’ salary arrears that accumulated between April 2019 and December 2020.

They demanded that the miller clear the arrears before October 31, 2025 when the transition period would lapse.

“We want zero balance,” Noah Opiyo said, adding that they had been given until October 31, 2025 when their contract will end.

Sony Sugar Company is among four state-owned millers that have been leased to private players, with over 5, 000 workers expected to be laid off.

Furthermore, a section of workers who were employed on contract are demanding appointment letters to help them secure jobs elsewhere when their service at the company ends.

At the same time, workers who sustained injuries or lost limbs through accidents while on duty are demanding compensation.

Evans Okumu questioned why it took so long for the company to clear dues and compensate workers who injured in line of duty.

“We are given promises every time we ask about our salary arrears. We want the arrears cleared and our appointment letters released to those of us who were employed on contract,” Okumu stated.

Kenya Union of Sugarcane Plantation and Allied Workers General Secretary Francis Wangara said that workers need to be paid their arrears before the company’s management is taken over by a private investor.

“Up to now, the workers have not been paid their arrears. The arrears need to be paid by October 31,” Mr Wangara said.

The Company’s Managing Director Jane Pamela who met with workers in an attempt to contain the situation, pleaded with them to return to work as talks get underway to address their grievances.

“You have waited for many years. Just have a little more patience,” Pamela said.

She promised that the salary arrears would be paid after one week.