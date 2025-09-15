×
The Standard

Migori hoteliers protest against high license fee

By Anne Atieno | Sep. 15, 2025

A section of hotel and bar owners address the press on the harsh business environment at a hotel in Migori town, on March 25, 2025. [File, Standard]

Migori hoteliers have warned that the high license fee imposed by the county administration poses a threat to their struggling business.

The hoteliers said their profits have dropped in recent years, with some of them forced to reduce the number of workers to remain afloat, while others are on the verge of closing shop.

Alfred Mdaizy, the chairman for the Migori County Bars and Hotels (MICOBAH) Association, said hoteliers are struggling to pay bills.

“Hotels are struggling. Something needs to be done to avert this situation,” said Mr Mdaizy.

The hoteliers appealed to the county to lower the license fee, to ensure a fair working ground for them and other traders.

They said a meeting held with Migori County Secretary Oscar Olima a few months ago, did not resolve their grievances.  

“We are waiting for the county government to respond to our demands,” Mr Mdaisy said.

Their grievances include licensing, poor garbage collection, lack of parking spaces and harassment by revenue collectors.

Joseph Mwaniki, who is a manager at a Nyatike hotel, pleaded for reduction of the licence cost, saying they were struggling to stay amid the tough economic times.

“We want licences to be reduced,” Mr Mwaniki said.

Moreover, he asked the county government to look for alternative parking space for trucks, which he claimed block their business premises.

“In most cases, customers with vehicles lack parking spaces which are occupied by the lorries,” Mwaniki lamented.

Victor Odero, a hotelier in Migori town, said revenue officers who visit their premises, accompanied by police often scare away their customers.

“I am a victim. I have been arrested three times over licensing,” Odero said.

Benard Onyango, another hotelier in Migori town, accused the county government of increasing the license fee without proper public participation.

Attempts to get a response from the county secretary were futile. 

