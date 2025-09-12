×
OCS in trouble after attending Murkomen meeting drunk

By Anne Atieno | Sep. 12, 2025
Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen at a Jukwaa La Usalama consultative meeting at Mbale in Vihiga county on September 6, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

An Officer Commanding Station (OCS) based at Ntimaru Police Station who attended Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen's Jukwaa la Usalama meeting at Migori Teachers Training College on September 11 is set to face disciplinary action.

The OCS, who was identified as Daniel Muchiri, was spotted by CS Murkomen, who arrived at the Jukwaa la Usalama meeting in the afternoon.

CS Murkomen, who got angered by the OCS conduct, asked whether he gets intoxicated with exhibits that are taken to the station where he works.

Immediately, the CS ordered that action be taken against the officer.

"OCPD, you know what to do," CS Murkomen said.

The OCS was immediately disarmed and bundled in a police vehicle before being transported to Migori Police Station.

Police reports indicate that the OCS was then subjected to a breathalyzer test before being taken to Migori County Referral Hospital for further tests.

Further police reports indicated that the OCS was released hours after his arrest when he had sobered up.

Suna East Sub-County Police Commander Samwel Boit confirmed that the OCS was booked at Migori Police Station.

"He was later released pending disciplinary action," Mr Boit said.

During his address at the Jukwaa la Usalama forum, CS Murkomen condemned the act of officers getting drunk in line of duty.

"It is not acceptable to have such behaviors," the CS remarked.

He said that the drunk officer should be assessed to confirm whether he is addicted so that he can be rehabilitated, and if not, disciplinary action taken against him.

The CS wondered how an OCS could get drunk in the morning when he is supposed to work, and travel all the way to the Jukwaa la Usalama meeting in that state.

"You need to ensure that you serve diligently by respecting yourself and your job. You have to respect yourselves," he said.

Murkomen also cautioned chiefs and police against misuse and abuse of power.

.

.

