×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kisii's accounts officer accused of forging document to secure job released on Sh70,000 cash bail

By Beverly Nyaboke | Sep. 10, 2025
David Geoffrey Ombiro, an administrative officer was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned in a court. [Courtesy]

A county official at Kisii Assembly accused of using forged documents to secure employment has been released on a Sh70,000 cash bail.

David Geoffrey Ombiro, an administrative officer was released on an alternative Sh150,000 bond with one surety of a similar amount after he pleaded not guilty to all the charges leveled against him.

Mr Ombiro was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned in a court of law after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that he allegedly altered his birth certificate, changing his year of birth from 1967 to 1973, and used the falsified certificate to procure a National Identity Card reflecting the amended details.

According to EACC, Mr Ombiro also forged a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Personal Identification Number, a National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) card, and a National Social Security Fund (NSSF) card to match the falsified identity, which he subsequently submitted to the Kisii County Assembly as part of his employment records.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The graft agency said upon conclusion of investigations, it forwarded the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved one count of deceiving principal contrary to section 41(2) as read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

Mr Ombiro will also be charged with five counts of forgery and five counts of uttering a false document contrary to section 353 of the Penal Code.

“The suspect was processed at the EACC South Nyanza Regional Office and later taken to Kisii Central Police Station, where he spent the night in custody before being arraigned at the Kisii Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday morning,” a statement by the agency read.

The case has been set for a pre-trial conference on 25 September 2025.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kisii County Assembly Forged Documents Fake Certificates
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Opinion
By MARY KARIUKI BENGTSSON
1 hr ago
State urged to lift restrictions on drone deliveries
Shipping & Logistics
By Willis Oketch
1 hr ago
Why Africa is its own worst enemy in climate crisis fight
Opinion
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved