Kisii's accounts officer accused of forging document to secure job released on Sh70,000 cash bail

A county official at Kisii Assembly accused of using forged documents to secure employment has been released on a Sh70,000 cash bail.

David Geoffrey Ombiro, an administrative officer was released on an alternative Sh150,000 bond with one surety of a similar amount after he pleaded not guilty to all the charges leveled against him.

Mr Ombiro was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned in a court of law after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that he allegedly altered his birth certificate, changing his year of birth from 1967 to 1973, and used the falsified certificate to procure a National Identity Card reflecting the amended details.

According to EACC, Mr Ombiro also forged a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Personal Identification Number, a National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) card, and a National Social Security Fund (NSSF) card to match the falsified identity, which he subsequently submitted to the Kisii County Assembly as part of his employment records.

The graft agency said upon conclusion of investigations, it forwarded the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved one count of deceiving principal contrary to section 41(2) as read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

Mr Ombiro will also be charged with five counts of forgery and five counts of uttering a false document contrary to section 353 of the Penal Code.

“The suspect was processed at the EACC South Nyanza Regional Office and later taken to Kisii Central Police Station, where he spent the night in custody before being arraigned at the Kisii Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday morning,” a statement by the agency read.

The case has been set for a pre-trial conference on 25 September 2025.