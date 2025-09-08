×
NACADA nets Sh12m bhang in dawn Kisumu raid

By David Njaaga | Sep. 8, 2025

Seized bhang worth Sh 12 million displayed after a NACADA-led raid in Ahero, Kisumu County, September 8, 2025.

A dawn raid in Ahero, Kisumu County, has dismantled a narcotics supply chain linking Kisumu and Nairobi, with authorities seizing bhang worth Sh 12 million and arresting a suspected key supplier.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) led the multi-agency operation with the Anti-Narcotics Unit and the National Police Service after receiving intelligence on a consignment bound for Nairobi and other towns.

Officers intercepted 12 sacks of bhang packaged for distribution. Police arrested Nancy Atieno Otieno, who they allege supplied drugs to both Kisumu and Nairobi markets.

She is being held at Kisumu Police Station ahead of arraignment.

“This seizure represents a significant blow to the drug cartels exploiting our youth and destabilising families. NACADA, working with other security agencies, will not relent until these networks are dismantled completely. We are committed to ensuring that those who profit from destroying lives face the full force of the law,” said NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa.

He urged the public to report suspicious drug activity through NACADA’s toll-free hotline 1192, noting that community involvement is crucial in the fight against narcotics.

The drugs have been secured as exhibits for analysis.

Authorities said more operations will follow as part of a nationwide crackdown on drug traffickers and illicit alcohol networks. 

