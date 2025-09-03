Police probes drowning of a guard in Sony Sugar Company pool

Police in Migori County have launched investigations into an incident where a 43-year-old security guard at Sony Sugar Company drowned in the company's pool.

Awendo Sub-County Police Commander Julius Kemboi said they were working towards unravelling what happened.

Police reports indicate that the security guard had reported for duty on Sunday morning.

"But at around 1:30 pm, he was missing from the work premises. Efforts to search for him were futile," Mr Kemboi said.

He said that it was until Monday around midday that his body was found floating in a pool of water within the premises of the factory.

According to the Awendo police boss, the security guard's body had no physical injuries.

An aerial view of Sony Sugar Company in Migori County. [File, Standard]

His body was taken to Rapcom Hospital's mortuary for postmortem examination.

Kemboi asked anybody with information that could lead to unearthing what transpired to come out and give information.

He gave an assurance that they would do everything to unearth the cause of death.





