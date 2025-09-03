×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Police probes drowning of a guard in Sony Sugar Company pool

By Anne Atieno | Sep. 3, 2025

Police in Migori County have launched investigations into an incident where a 43-year-old security guard at Sony Sugar Company drowned in the company's pool.

Awendo Sub-County Police Commander Julius Kemboi said they were working towards unravelling what happened.

Police reports indicate that the security guard had reported for duty on Sunday morning.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

ALSO READ: Sony Sugar posts Sh113m profit after a decade of losses 

"But at around 1:30 pm, he was missing from the work premises. Efforts to search for him were futile," Mr Kemboi said.

He said that it was until Monday around midday that his body was found floating in a pool of water within the premises of the factory.

According to the Awendo police boss, the security guard's body had no physical injuries.

An aerial view of Sony Sugar Company in Migori County. [File, Standard]

READ: Mysterious fire worries Sony sugar factory

His body was taken to Rapcom Hospital's mortuary for postmortem examination.

Kemboi asked anybody with information that could lead to unearthing what transpired to come out and give information.

He gave an assurance that they would do everything to unearth the cause of death.



Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sony Sugar Company Murder Migori County
.

Latest Stories

Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Europe
By AFP
33 mins ago
Cryptocurrency scams: a guide
World
By AFP
38 mins ago
Sudan rescuers pull 370 bodies from Darfur landslide
Africa
By AFP
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
By Brian Ngugi 2 days ago
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
By Graham Kajilwa 2 days ago
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
By Fwamba NC Fwamba 4 days ago
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 days ago
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved