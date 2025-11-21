Wajir official found in Somalia after missing for months

Hussein Abdirahman Mohamed who went missing on June 8, 2025, found in Dhobley, Somalia.

A Wajir Huduma Centre Manager and Assistant County Commissioner, Hussein Abdirahman Mohamed, who went missing for four months, has been safely found.

Mohamed was last seen on June 8 in Wajir and was later found in Dhobley, Somalia, reportedly handed over by alleged Al Shabaab militants to Ajuran elders.

His disappearance occurred shortly after attending an official event in the county attended by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku.

The family said that photos of Mohamed showed him weak, sickly, and visibly traumatised, but he was in the care of Somali authorities. Coordination is ongoing between Kenyan and Somali authorities to facilitate his return home.

Speculation had been rife that Mohamed was abducted by local authorities. The family reported his disappearance to the Sojir Police Station in Wajir but received no information.

On July 15, they filed a habeas corpus petition at the High Court, seeking to compel police and state agencies to disclose his whereabouts.

According to the petition, Mohamed was abducted while on his way to work after dropping his children at school. The family emphasised that he had no known enemies or personal disputes.

Through Elda's MP, Adan Keynan, the family wrote to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja 22 days after his disappearance, requesting clarity on whether any suspects had been identified or if authorities knew his location.

The petition argued that his forced disappearance and incommunicado detention violated his constitutional rights, noting that before the abduction, he had been performing his duties without conflict or threat.