×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Wajir official found in Somalia after missing for months

By Fred Kagonye | Nov. 21, 2025
Hussein Abdirahman Mohamed who went missing on June 8, 2025, found in Dhobley, Somalia. 

A Wajir Huduma Centre Manager and Assistant County Commissioner, Hussein Abdirahman Mohamed, who went missing for four months, has been safely found.

Mohamed was last seen on June 8 in Wajir and was later found in Dhobley, Somalia, reportedly handed over by alleged Al Shabaab militants to Ajuran elders.

His disappearance occurred shortly after attending an official event in the county attended by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku.

The family said that photos of Mohamed showed him weak, sickly, and visibly traumatised, but he was in the care of Somali authorities. Coordination is ongoing between Kenyan and Somali authorities to facilitate his return home.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Speculation had been rife that Mohamed was abducted by local authorities. The family reported his disappearance to the Sojir Police Station in Wajir but received no information.

On July 15, they filed a habeas corpus petition at the High Court, seeking to compel police and state agencies to disclose his whereabouts.

According to the petition, Mohamed was abducted while on his way to work after dropping his children at school. The family emphasised that he had no known enemies or personal disputes.

Through Elda's MP, Adan Keynan, the family wrote to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja 22 days after his disappearance, requesting clarity on whether any suspects had been identified or if authorities knew his location.

The petition argued that his forced disappearance and incommunicado detention violated his constitutional rights, noting that before the abduction, he had been performing his duties without conflict or threat.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Hussein Abdirahman Mohamed Huduma Centre County Commissioner Adan Keynan
.

Latest Stories

Why trauma bonding keeps victims tied to abusive partners
Why trauma bonding keeps victims tied to abusive partners
Wellness
By Boniface Mithika
1 hr ago
Three Kenya Airways staff jailed for 25 years for trafficking Sh60 million heroin
Newsbeat
By Boniface Mithika
1 hr ago
Trump to end temporary protected status for Somalis
America
By AFP
1 hr ago
Why Senators wants multi-billion investment at Lang'ata's Phenom Estate stopped
National
By Joan Oyiela
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Senators wants multi-billion investment at Lang'ata's Phenom Estate stopped
By Joan Oyiela 1 hr ago
Why Senators wants multi-billion investment at Lang'ata's Phenom Estate stopped
Blood on streets: CNN probe links Tanzania police to brutal killings
By CNN 1 hr ago
Blood on streets: CNN probe links Tanzania police to brutal killings
From oxygen scam to change of name; why EACC wants UDA candidate in Mbeere arrested
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
From oxygen scam to change of name; why EACC wants UDA candidate in Mbeere arrested
Why Oburu Oginga has flown to Dubai
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Why Oburu Oginga has flown to Dubai
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved