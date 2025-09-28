Mandera residents live in fear as granny hit by stray bullet from Somalia

Anxiety gripped Mandera County after a granny was hit by a stray bullet from Bula Hawa side of Somalia where Federal Republic of Somalia and Jubaland forces are fighting over control of Gedo region.

Duha Ulow, 70, was in a homestead not far from the border when she was hit by the bullet that lodged on her upper right hand on Saturday. The bullet is believed to have been discharged from a combatant from the Somalia side.

The 2pm incident caused anxiety in the restive area where locals have been living in fear following weeks of territorial fighting between Somalia and Jubaland soldiers.

It came six days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen toured the county and assured locals of their safety, despite the ongoing conflict across the border.

Speaking on September 22, 2025, during the Jukwaa La Usalama edition, the CS told locals that security had been fully restored, and pledged that the external conflict will not be allowed to spill into Kenya.

“I want to assure learners, teachers, and residents that their security is guaranteed and we won’t allow external conflict to infiltrate their homes, schools, and farms,” said Murkomen.

However, the assurance did not last long before Ulow was hit by a stray bullet and was rushed to Mandera Referral Hospital.

Barwaqo location Chief Omar Muhamed, said the granny was sheltering at the homestead when the incident occurred.

Mandera County Police Commander Robinson Ndiwa said investigations have been launched into the incident.

“The initial report we have is that the elderly woman was hit by a stray bullet from the other side of Somalia,” said Ndiwa adding that the victim was out of danger after a successful operation that removed the bullet head.

Last month, when the fighting between forces over control of Gedo intensified, thousands of Somalis sought refugee in three primary schools in Mandera town.

The occupation of the refugees in the institutions was causing concern among parents and learners who were worried that they might not resume classes after schools opened for third term.

They later voluntarily returned to their motherland as the Kenyan government vehemently denied reports by locals that some heavily armed Jubaland soldiers were operating inside Mandera.