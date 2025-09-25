ASAL governors urge more funding for livestock sector

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe during a consultative meeting with ASAL governors on the livestock sector in Mombasa on September 23, 2025. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has challenged counties to support interventions that contribute to the transformation of the livestock sector.

However, county governments decried the shoestring budget, saying only three per cent of the national budget is allocated to agriculture and livestock.

Speaking during a meeting with Asal governors in Mombasa county on Wednesday, Kagwe said the devolved units should encourage communities to adopt rangeland restoration, sustainable supply of quality animal feeds, sustained livestock vaccinations, animal identification and implementation of a targeted breed improvement programme.

The CS urged counties to encourage the youth to venture into livestock production so as to change the mindset of older livestock farmers on productive breeds, vaccinations and technologies to increase access to the export market.

He said the young generation of livestock breeders could be used to fight the culture where older farmers refuse to sell their livestock and watch them die during drought.

"It is the ministry’s policy that the entire production process in the sector is focused on the market requirements. This will be achieved through effective disease control, expanding financial access for livestock farmers, building strong producer organisations, and organised marketing for livestock and livestock products to the lucrative livestock market," he said.

Chairman of the Council of Governors committee on ASALs and disaster risk management Mr Nathif Jama said the national government has largely neglected the livestock sector following low budgetary allocations.

He noted that in 2022, the government allocated the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development three per cent of the national budget, or Sh63 billion, where the livestock sector got only Sh6 billion.

"This is where the problem is. It is a clear sign of neglect of the livestock sector," he said, adding that Botswana has made progress in the sector and accessed the export market.

Jama, who is the Garissa governor, argued that livestock resilience remained low and largely donor-driven.

COG chairman Ahmed Abdullahi challenged the national government to address underinvestment in the livestock sector and promote value addition to support ASAL counties.

"There is a need to have a mindset shift and restructure the livestock sector to make it productive. There is a need to carry out public participation and hold an exhibition on livestock breeding, he said.

Kagwe pledged to follow up on the budgetary allocation and push for improved livestock keeping and use of technology.

COG vice chairman Mr Mutahi Kahiga noted that the livestock sector has been run like the boda boda sector, and hence there was a need to reorganise it and make it profitable to farmers.

"The livestock sector has been running like the boda boda sector. Today, the sector is disorderly and needs to be changed from a subsistence economy to an enterprise," he argued.