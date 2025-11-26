Women and girls hardest hit by inequality in Kenya - Oxfam Report

iStock image of a Woman and her child. (iStock)

A new Oxfam Kenya report has revealed that women and girls are among those hit hardest by inequality in the country.

According to the report, male dominance places women and girls at the sharpest end of exploitation, blaming the rise of patriarchal capitalism.

The findings show that for every Sh100 a man earns, a woman earns just Sh65.

The report also highlights inequality in land ownership and job opportunities.

It further reveals that the 125 richest Kenyans own more wealth than 42.6 million people.

Since 2015, the number of people living in extreme poverty has increased by 7 million, a 37 per cent rise.

On food insecurity, the data shows that the number of Kenyans facing severe and moderate food insecurity rose by 17 million between 2014 and 2024, an increase of 71 per cent.

The cost of food is now 50 per cent higher than it was in 2020.

The report also points out that the healthcare and education sectors are facing crises due to chronic underfunding, mismanagement, and rushed reforms.

Additionally, it highlights that the average pay increase for CEOs in top companies between 2023 and 2024 is equivalent to six years’ pay for a teacher in a public school.