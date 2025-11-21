Why family of teacher killed in Tanzania will wait longer to get body

Family of the slain teacher John Okoth Agutu during a press conference in Nairobi on Nov 20, 2025. [Jael Wakesho, Standard]

The family of a Kenyan teacher killed in Tanzania is now urging the government to intervene and bring his body home.

The family in a press conference said the slain teacher John Okoth Ogutu, an English teacher moved to Tanzania some eight years ago in search of greener pastures. Unfortunately, his dream was cut short after he was caught in the crossfire following the election violence that rocked many sections of Dar.

The late Ogutu was a dedicated teacher who was allegedly shot dead while on his way from a nearby shop.

The deceased was among 150 teachers whom the Kenya Union of Post Primary School Teachers (Kuppet) called for their repatriation.

Kuppet had alleged that the teachers were being held hostage with very limited communication gadgets open to them.

The family said Ogutu’s body was said to have been taken to Mwanyamala mortuary but shockingly, when his colleagues visited the morgue, it was nowhere to be seen.

Human rights activists led by Hussein Khalid, Executive Director at Vocal Africa said they are mounting pressure on President Samia Suluhu’s regime to ensure the body is brought home.

“The family is trying to come to terms with the death of their son, all they want is to have his body for a decent burial and closure,” said Mr Khalid.

Khalid’s sentiments were empahasisised by the Law Society of Kenya representative Abner Mango who said the ongoing reorganization of Suluhu’s government has been the biggest hurdle that has hindered the process of bringing the body home.

“We have so far received four letters explaining that the new government has to be set up as majority of offices are still vacant including that of foreign affairs until new people are appointed,” the lawyer said.

Mr Mango said the society expects better communication after some government officials were sworn-in on Tuesday this week.

Prime Cabinet Minister Musalia Mudavadi, who also doubles up as the CS Foreign Affairs had earlier on held talks with Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign affairs and East African Cooperation about the safety of Kenya’s expatriates in Tanzania.