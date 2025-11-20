Standard Group shines at 7th Africa Champions Awards

Standard Group Acting CEO Chaacha Mwita with SG staff after they were awarded African Champions Award. [Nicholas Biwott, Standard]

The Standard Group PLC cemented its position as a regional media powerhouse after scooping multiple top honors at the 7th edition of the Africa Champions Awards. The awards recognize excellence, integrity, and innovation in media and corporate leadership.

The Group’s stellar performance stood out across print, radio, and television categories, with The Standard Newspaper maintaining its foothold as Kenya’s boldest newspaper after taking home the Most Reliable and Trusted Print Media in Kenya 2025 award. The newspaper, the Group’s flagship print brand, bagged the award as a testament to decades of credible journalism and unwavering commitment to truth.

Among the individual winners, Sam Amany was crowned Promising Swahili TV News Anchor of the Year 2025, a recognition of his rising influence and consistency on screen. On radio, Solomon Zully bagged the coveted Best Performing Radio Host in Kenya 2025, solidifying his reputation as one of the country’s most compelling voices.

Speaking while receiving the awards, Standard Group CEO Chaacha Mwita expressed heartfelt gratitude to the staff, particularly print journalists whose dedication has kept the brand at the top.

“I want to thank all Standard Group staff for their exceptional work, and in this context I want to thank the Standard Newspaper journalists for putting our flag high. It is always the CEO who is in the limelight, but I appreciate every work that goes into making us the best.”

Mwita also extended appreciation to the individual awardees and to the organizers of the Africa Champions Awards, noting that such recognitions strengthen the resolve to deliver quality content.

‘‘I want to take note of the fact that you went to the people, the actual people who enjoy our products, and the verdict was clear – that we are the best in the market.’”

He singled out Radio Maisha for its outstanding performance that has maintained it on top of charts as far as radio listenership in the country is concerned. He also urged Kenyans to continue subscribing to the Group’s print, TV, radio, and digital platforms, saying public support is central to sustaining strong journalism.

“We will stay the course so that we continue winning these awards. Our long-term strategy is to become the most trusted media house in the region by the year 2030, and recognitions like this confirm that we are on the right track,” he added.

Fredrick Kyalo, Director of Communication for Africa Champions Awards, said that the awards were arrived at after a deliberate and careful scrutiny, which included research across the country on readership, listenership, and viewership of media products.

“This award recognizes excellence and is arrived at through a clearly spelled-out vetting process that ensures only the best are awarded,” Kyalo said.

Kyalo admitted that in some cases illiteracy stood out as a stumbling block, especially in the remote areas of the country, and that in such cases, locals who understood the local language were used.

“One of the challenges we met was language barrier. We had areas with high levels of illiteracy and in such cases we were forced to use a person from the area who understood the language.”

“Our mission is to recognize and celebrate Africa leadership and institutions who inspire change for present and future generations,” he added.

The multiple awards mark yet another milestone for the Standard Group, which continues to play a pivotal role in informing, educating, and shaping public discourse in Kenya and beyond. The recognition also reinforces the Group’s long-standing legacy as the home of trusted journalism.

With renewed focus, continued innovation, and a commitment to serving the public interest, the Standard Group celebrated the night not only as a victory but as an inspiration to achieve even greater heights in the years ahead.

The Group’s Managing Editor, Charles Otieno and Head of Broadcasting Jacinta Kiraguri said that the Group continues to pride itself in being not only the oldest in the region, but one that continues to stand out with bold conversations across all platforms.