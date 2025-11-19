13 more suspects taken to court over terror financing links

Lawyer Chacha Mwita in the dock at Kahawa Law courts as he talks to his lawyers. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Thirteen more people have been arraigned at the Kahawa Law Courts where police are seeking to hold them as they investigate terror financing.

In one of three applications, the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit wants time to investigate Adan Abdullahi and Murjan Barawe. Abdullahi is a respondent in a separate terrorism financing case at the same court.

Investigators claim Abdullahi has been receiving funds from individuals believed to be associated with a terrorist financial network.

“He is also suspected to have fraudulently obtained the Kenyan Identity Card, while the second respondent (Barawe) claimed to be a registered refugee but the same will be ascertained by the Department of Refugee Services to determine his current status in the country,” says an affidavit by police constable Millicent Ligala.

Others are Mohamed Adan, Hadija Abdi, Yunis Mohamed, Jibril Mohamed Ali and Mohamed Salat. Adana and Adbi was arrested along Mombasa Road and taken for a search in their Mukuru kwa Njenga house, where Yunis and Ali were found. Salat was arrested in Eastleigh.

In the third case, Fatuma Yabalo, Jilo Arafti, Ajirena Halake and Safia Ture were arrested in Moyale, Kabale Dida in Sololo and Abdisalam Hassan at the Sahra Hotel.

Police say the accused have been in communication with suspected terror operatives in Somalia, Uganda, Congo and Mozambique.

Separately, lawyer Chacha Mwita will today know whether he will be detained for 20 days as police probe his alleged terror financing link using cryptocurrency.