×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Government taken to task over safety of citizens in Tanzania

By Edwin Nyarangi | Nov. 18, 2025
The Human Rights defenders during a media briefing in Nairobi demanding the release of the over 5000 Tanzanians illegally detained. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Senators want the government to tell Kenyans the measures put in place to enhance future preparedness in safeguarding Kenyans living abroad, and its assessment of the safety of Kenyan citizens currently in Tanzania.

The Senators sought to know the emergency assistance evaluation protocols and other measures instituted by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to ensure the safety of Kenyans in Tanzania during this period, including whether the Ministry has issued travel advisories and established communication channels to keep Kenyan nationals informed.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenyans in Tanzania Tanzania Elections Cross-border Abductions Kenyan-Tanzanian Border
.

Latest Stories

Nyambura ties with Shah at Vet Lab Captain's junior meet
Nyambura ties with Shah at Vet Lab Captain's junior meet
Golf
By Mose Sammy
27 mins ago
Inside Sonko's new multimillion Mercedes G-Wagon convoy turning heads
Entertainment
By Raymond Muthee
57 mins ago
Why pharmaceutical distributors are uneasy with UAE trade deal
Health & Science
By Denis Omondi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From relatives to allies: How African leaders consolidate power
By Raymond Muthee 1 hr ago
From relatives to allies: How African leaders consolidate power
How Mama Ida is quietly shaping ODM succession
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
How Mama Ida is quietly shaping ODM succession
Why opposition is fighting to block presidential results reverification
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Why opposition is fighting to block presidential results reverification
Househelp wins Sh569,717 payout against former employer
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Househelp wins Sh569,717 payout against former employer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved