Government taken to task over safety of citizens in Tanzania

The Human Rights defenders during a media briefing in Nairobi demanding the release of the over 5000 Tanzanians illegally detained. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Senators want the government to tell Kenyans the measures put in place to enhance future preparedness in safeguarding Kenyans living abroad, and its assessment of the safety of Kenyan citizens currently in Tanzania.

The Senators sought to know the emergency assistance evaluation protocols and other measures instituted by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to ensure the safety of Kenyans in Tanzania during this period, including whether the Ministry has issued travel advisories and established communication channels to keep Kenyan nationals informed.