SUPKEM officials defend chairman Ole Naado amid leadership change protests

SUPKEM official Hassan ole Naado addressing Narok Muslims during the celebration of Eud-Ul-Adha at Narok Stadium after their mosque was closed by government over leadership wrangles. [File, Standard]

Embattled officials of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) on Sunday defended their tenure amid protests by some members pushing for leadership changes.

Deputy Chair Sayyid Khitamy said the present Council is legally in office and no member of SUPKEM has participated in demonstrations.

In the past days, a section of Muslims held demonstrations demanding a change of SUPKEM leadership over alleged commercialisation of the Hajj.

SUPKEM and local travel agents are at loggerheads over a multi-million-shilling agreement signed three years ago over travelling services for the pilgrimage to Mecca.

The agreement grants SUPKEM nearly exclusive rights to process visas for pilgrims travelling to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj.

The body charges Sh12,600 ($100) for the services. Hajj is the last of the five pillars of Islam, and financially capable Muslims are required to undertake it in Mecca.

However, according to travel agents' claims, there have been poor services since SUPKEM took over the preparation and travel arrangements. have arrangements.

The agents and a section of Muslims are now demanding an election to kick out the current SUPKEM leaders.

SUPKEM last held its elections in 2017 after Hassan Ole Naado was elected as Chair of the Council.

While defending the performance of Naado, Khitamysaid that those disgruntled should wait for the elections in three months’ time.

The deputy chairman said that since 2017, when the current leadership was ushered in, they have experienced numerous court cases to undermine the council’s progress.

Khitamy urged all the regional coordinators to prepare for grassroots elections in the 292 constituencies across the country.

“It is only after these grassroots selections that we will proceed to our national elections. We appeal to those orchestrating demonstrations and other busybodies in Nairobi and other places in Kenya to apply for membership in the council and participate in the elections only if they are eligible,” said Khitamy.

The deputy denied the existence of any wrangles between its leadership ranks.

He said that any demonstrations against SUPKEM should originate from its member organisations and not blacklisted Hajj agents and disgruntled former officials and outsiders.

Khitamy said that SUPKEM’s constitution clearly outlines internal conflict resolution processes, and the members have the means to hold leadership accountable and enforce discipline within the organisation when necessary.

“There is no room for hired goons to push for any agenda on behalf of the organisation or its members in our governance system,” said Khitamy.

He said there has been mobilization of goons and exploitation of vulnerable individuals who were brought to Nairobi to demonstrate, demanding elections.

“Recently, we have witnessed the mobilization of goons and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, particularly women and youths from informal settlements, who were brought to Nairobi city centre to demonstrate under the pretext of demanding elections,” said Khitamy.

SUPKEM Coast Regional Coordinator Sheikh Juma Mwaguzo said that those who were behind the demonstrations were driven by egocentric agendas and a sense of entitlement to leadership.

Mwaguzo condemned the demonstrations that occur on Fridays after prayers, which he termed as a vital component of the Islamic unity.

He said that those demonstrating cannot even participate in any elections because they are not engaged in their respective mosques.

“We have observed similar behaviours during Maulid functions, where individuals representing specific interests have been mobilised by their employers to condemn the leadership of SIPKEM with the sole intention of maligning the organisation and its leaders,” said Mwaguzo.

He blamed the leadership and management of the responsible mosques for remaining silent while such events unfold within their institutions.

Mwaguzo said that the attempts only seek to stop the Chair from achieving any positive milestone during his tenure.

He said that despite the obstacles, the Council has established a bilateral relationship with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Guidance and Da’wa and the World Muslim League, among other friendly Islamic institutions with a global presence.

“SUPKEM has secured a grant from the government of Qatar to develop several housing units, contributing to our organisational income and growth throughout the republic,” said Mwaguzo.