IEBC summons Kasipul by-election candidates over violence

IEBC chairperson Erustus Ekedong. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned candidates in the Kasipul by-election over alleged acts of violence.

In a press conference on Friday, November 14, chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the hearings are set to start Monday, November 17.

Ethekon said candidates who breach the electoral code of conduct could face strict sanctions, including withdrawal from the race, as the commission moves to ensure a peaceful election.

The summons follows reports of violent clashes between supporters of rival candidates during campaign events, which left at least two people dead and several others injured.

The deceased were identified as Ben Ondiege and Bruno Onyango, both aged 26, who reportedly sustained head injuries.

Police said gunshots were fired during the confrontations and several individuals were critically injured.

Property damage, including vandalised vehicles and campaign equipment, was also reported

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which cleared Boyd Were as its candidate, strongly condemned the violence and blamed “goons linked to a rival candidate” for disrupting campaigns.

The party called on security agencies to act decisively and urged the IEBC to ensure a level playing field. ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga said the party will not be intimidated by acts of lawlessness and remains committed to peaceful campaigning.

The by-election follows the sudden vacancy of the parliamentary seat after the fatal shooting of Charles Ong’ondo Were in Nairobi on April 30.

The IEBC has cleared ten candidates for the race, including ODM’s nominee and several independent or smaller-party entrants.

Campaigns have been marred by reports of violence and confrontations during nominations, prompting concern from elders and civic leaders over potential disruptions to voter safety.

The by-election is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, 2025

The IEBC has urged all participants to adhere strictly to the electoral code of conduct.