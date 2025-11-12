Man sues KAA over corruption claims, irregular award of contracts at JKIA

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A petition has been filed before the High Court exposing a fierce tender battle at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) over lucrative services for welcoming and assisting VIP guests, including foreign dignitaries, diplomats, and senior military officials.

The case, filed by Fredrick Mulaa, accuses the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and its leadership, including acting Managing Director Dr Mohammed Gedi, of violating procurement and integrity laws by allegedly handpicking companies to offer high-end guest assistance services, despite previous court orders nullifying similar tenders.