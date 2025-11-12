×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Man sues KAA over corruption claims, irregular award of contracts at JKIA

By Nancy Gitonga | Nov. 12, 2025
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A petition has been filed before the High Court exposing a fierce tender battle at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) over lucrative services for welcoming and assisting VIP guests, including foreign dignitaries, diplomats, and senior military officials.

The case, filed by Fredrick Mulaa, accuses the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and its leadership, including acting Managing Director Dr Mohammed Gedi, of violating procurement and integrity laws by allegedly handpicking companies to offer high-end guest assistance services, despite previous court orders nullifying similar tenders.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Airports Authority JKIA JKIA Corruption Airport Security
.

Latest Stories

Deepen integration to unlock regional growth
Deepen integration to unlock regional growth
Opinion
By Tobias Alando
15 mins ago
Affordable housing project feted for promoting urbanisation, decent living
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
15 mins ago
Tanzanian archbishop is right; there's no peace without justice
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mudavadi clueless on diplomacy as many Kenyans suffer abroad
By Biketi Kikechi 15 mins ago
Mudavadi clueless on diplomacy as many Kenyans suffer abroad
Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi's 38-day ordeal in Uganda military camp
By Jacinta Mutura 15 mins ago
Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi's 38-day ordeal in Uganda military camp
We tread carefully on regional issues, State officials say
By Fred Kagonye 15 mins ago
We tread carefully on regional issues, State officials say
Ruto courts Raila's key bastions ahead of 2027 as ODM faces internal rift
By Ndung’u Gachane 15 mins ago
Ruto courts Raila's key bastions ahead of 2027 as ODM faces internal rift
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved