Appeal court sends Sh1b maize case back to the High Court

Sirisia MP John Waluke and his former business partner Grace Wakhungu. [File, Standard]

The Court of Appeal has re-opened the Sh1 billion maize saga centred around Sirisia MP John Waluke and his former business partner Judy Wakhungu.

In their judgment, Justices Gatembu Kairu and Aggrey Muchelule unanimously agreed that there was a need for the High Court to hear the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) claim that the documents used to award Erad Supplies and General Contractors Ltd millions of shillings from the public coffers were allegedly forged.