We were tortured at military facility: Njagi and Oyoo recall 38 days of horror in Uganda

A visible sigh of relief, lines of dripping sweat, and signs of mental exhaustion and pain masked by weak smiles marked the emotional return of two Kenyan activists, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, who were brought back to the country after reportedly being abducted 38 days ago in Uganda. From a distance, it was easy to see the trauma and suffering the activists had endured at the hands of their abductors.
For weeks, they lived in uncertainty while their families grappled with the fear of the unknown.