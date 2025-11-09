×
We were tortured at military facility: Njagi and Oyoo recall 38 days of horror in Uganda

By Rogers Otiso and Fred Kagonye | Nov. 9, 2025
Makueni county senator Daniel Maanzo with Kenya human rights activists Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi after arriving at the JKIA airport.The activists were freed after 38 days in Uganda.They were received by family members on 8th November 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

A visible sigh of relief, lines of dripping sweat, and signs of mental exhaustion and pain masked by weak smiles marked the emotional return of two Kenyan activists, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, who were brought back to the country after reportedly being abducted 38 days ago in Uganda. From a distance, it was easy to see the trauma and suffering the activists had endured at the hands of their abductors.

For weeks, they lived in uncertainty while their families grappled with the fear of the unknown.

.

