Nairobi City county unveils childcare mapping tool

A young girl exited to use an IPad. [iStockphoto]

The Nairobi city county has adopted a groundbreaking policy on childcare after unveiling a new digital tool that identifies, locates and assesses childcare centres across all neighborhoods in the capital city.

The innovative development was unveiled on Thursday at a Machakos hotel during a consultative forum bringing together senior city county officials and representatives from their key development partner, Kidogo Early Years, opening a new chapter in addressing childcare matters by informal care providers.

Nairobi City County head of community health services, Judy Macharia said public participation forums have already been scheduled to ensure the policy is aligned with legal requirements by allowing city residents to give their input on the subject.

"All these issues are catered for in the scheduled public participation forums because we would also like the communities to give their voices.

Inline with governor Johnson Sakaja's vision, we have already attracted development partners who have helped in training our healthcare workers and community health promoters on naturing, care and child development," Ms Macharia said.

She noted that the collaboration had facilitated the mapping of all day care and Early Childhood Education (ECDE) centres in order to identify any gaps and potential challenges for appropriate action.

"Our mapping initiative has already identified a list of over 4000 daycare centres in both formal and informal centres and we have already undertaken piloting of the tool and we are now here to discuss how the tool can be improved," she said.

She noted that the 7, 820 Community Health Volunteers (CHPs) currently serving in the county had already been onboarded in the program.

At the same time, Kidogo Early Years head of policy and partnerships, Elaine Wacuka said the new tool will also serve to guide smarter planning and investment.

"With this data, Nairobi can now plan better, invest smarter and align with the national early childhood development agenda. Together, we can build a childcare system that truly works for every child, every parent and every community in Nairobi," she said.

Policy and Partnership Consultant with Kidogo Early Years, Martina Adega the organization was keen on identifying man and women who provide childcare services across informal sectors.

"We capacity build and train our clients on naturing care framework including health and nutrition opportunities for early learning with the aim of standardizing access to childcare," she said.