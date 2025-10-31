×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Nairobi City county unveils childcare mapping tool

By Erastus Mulwa | Oct. 31, 2025
A young girl exited to use an IPad. [iStockphoto]

The Nairobi city county has adopted a groundbreaking policy on childcare after unveiling a new digital tool that identifies, locates and assesses childcare centres across all neighborhoods in the capital city.

The innovative development was unveiled on Thursday at a Machakos hotel during a consultative forum bringing together senior city county officials and representatives from their key development partner, Kidogo Early Years, opening a new chapter in addressing childcare matters by informal care providers.

Nairobi City County head of community health services, Judy Macharia said public participation forums have already been scheduled to ensure the policy is aligned with legal requirements by allowing city residents to give their input on the subject.

"All these issues are catered for in the scheduled public participation forums because we would also like the communities to give their voices.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Inline with governor Johnson Sakaja's vision, we have already attracted development partners who have helped in training our healthcare workers and community health promoters on naturing, care and child development," Ms Macharia said.

She noted that the collaboration had facilitated the mapping of all day care and Early Childhood Education (ECDE) centres in order to identify any gaps and potential challenges for appropriate action.

"Our mapping initiative has already identified a list of over 4000 daycare centres in both formal and informal centres and we have already undertaken piloting of the tool and we are now here to discuss how the tool can be improved," she said.

She noted that the 7, 820 Community Health Volunteers (CHPs) currently serving in the county had already been onboarded in the program.

At the same time, Kidogo Early Years head of policy and partnerships, Elaine Wacuka said the new tool will also serve to guide smarter planning and investment.

"With this data, Nairobi can now plan better, invest smarter and align with the national early childhood development agenda. Together, we can build a childcare system that truly works for every child, every parent and every community in Nairobi," she said.

Policy and Partnership Consultant with Kidogo Early Years, Martina Adega the organization was keen on identifying man and women who provide childcare services across informal sectors.

"We capacity build and train our clients on naturing care framework including health and nutrition opportunities for early learning with the aim of standardizing access to childcare," she said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ChildCare Early Childhood Development Education Sector Digital Literacy
.

Latest Stories

Osinde was killed in his house, a witness told the court
Osinde was killed in his house, a witness told the court
Courts
By Yvonne Chepkwony
3 hrs ago
How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
Politics
By Brian Otieno
3 hrs ago
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
Africa
By Philip Mwakio
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
By Philip Mwakio 3 hrs ago
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
Kenyan reporter abducted in Kwale by 'Tanzanians'
By Patrick Beja 3 hrs ago
Kenyan reporter abducted in Kwale by 'Tanzanians'
Fears of many dead from violence as Suluhu chooses silence
By Biketi Kikechi 3 hrs ago
Fears of many dead from violence as Suluhu chooses silence
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved