Respect human rights and democracy, African countries urged

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi (left) with Former President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo (right) during the Democracy Union of Africa Forum (DUA) 2025 with the theme, 'Navigating Africa's Strategic Position in a Multipolar World, Towards Equitable and Mutually Beneficial Partnership' at a Nairobi Hotel on October 28,2025.[Kanyiri Wahito/Standard]

Over ten countries participating in the Democracy Union of Africa (DUA) forum have condemned the continuous detention of opposition leaders in Tanzania and Uganda, saying that human rights and the rule of law must be respected.

DUA Chairperson, Louisa Atta-Agyemang, on Tuesday said that an attack on one opposition leader is an attack on all people, insisting that Tundu Lissu’s detention in Tanzania and the continued repression of Uganda’s Kizza Besigye are undemocratic acts that should not be allowed to thrive.