Fears grow over health of two abducted Kenyans

Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton (left) and Vocal Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid address a press conference in Nairobi, on October 27, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Civil society organisations have raised concern over the deteriorating health of two Kenyans, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, who were abducted in Uganda on October 1 and remain detained under unclear circumstances.

In a joint statement, Vocal Africa, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), and Amnesty International Kenya accused both the Kenyan and Ugandan governments of complicity through silence, saying the two men have been held for over 25 days without access to consular, legal, or medical services.

“Informal sources indicate that their health is deteriorating, likely due to torture and inhumane treatment,” said Hussein Khalid, Executive Director of Vocal Africa. He added that the disappearance of the two activists has left families in anguish and raised doubts about Kenya’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

The groups are demanding proof of life. “In the last three or four days, we have been receiving very concerning information. At this point in time, the least we can ask for is proof of life. We are under no illusion about who is holding them. Everyone knows that they are being held by the Ugandan government. We have absolutely no doubts about that,” said Khalid.

Despite assurances of diplomatic efforts from Nairobi, Khalid said there has been “no tangible progress”. The organisations fear the case is sliding into an enforced disappearance, a violation of both constitutions and international law.

According to Abner Mango, a member of the LSK Public Interest Litigation Committee, the campaign for the release of the two Kenyans has gained international traction. Over 300 Kenyans have emailed President Yoweri Museveni demanding the activists’ release. Parliament is also being petitioned to intervene.

Irungu Houghton, the executive director of Amnesty International Kenya, urged citizens globally to take part in an online petition calling for the release of the two Kenyans.