Veteran broadcaster and State MC Sammy Lui is dead

Veteran broadcaster and State Master of Ceremonies, Sammy Lui, has died at his home in Subukia.
President William Ruto eulogised him as a force whose contribution to Kenya’s media industry will always be remembered.
"Sammy Lui was a dedicated public servant, a veteran broadcaster, and the respected State Master of Ceremonies," wrote the President.
"From his early days as one of Kenya's pioneer journalists at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation to his time at the Presidential Press Service, and later, as Director of State Events, his powerful voice was the familiar soundtrack to Kenyans."