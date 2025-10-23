×
Veteran broadcaster and State MC Sammy Lui is dead

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 23, 2025
Veteran journalist Sammy Lui. [File, Courtesy]

Veteran broadcaster and State Master of Ceremonies, Sammy Lui, has died at his home in Subukia.

Lui was one of Kenya's pioneer journalists, starting his career at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, then known as the Voice of Kenya (VOK), and later had a stint at KTN during the 1990s.
He also served in the Office of the President, where he was the Director of State Events and the official Master of Ceremonies for national holidays and other official functions.
His tenure as State MC spanned both the Moi and Kibaki eras.

President William Ruto eulogised him as a force whose contribution to Kenya’s media industry will always be remembered.

"Sammy Lui was a dedicated public servant, a veteran broadcaster, and the respected State Master of Ceremonies," wrote the President.

"From his early days as one of Kenya's pioneer journalists at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation to his time at the Presidential Press Service, and later, as Director of State Events, his powerful voice was the familiar soundtrack to Kenyans."

