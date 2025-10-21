Ruto asks for a meeting with new Japanese PM in applause for historic win

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi (L) and President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has extended a formal invitation to the new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi just hours after her historic election.

Takaichi, 64, won the Tuesday vote, which makes her the first woman to hold the position after 103 men.

In a congratulatory note published on President William Ruto’s social media accounts, he stated that the outcome of the parliamentary vote was a stamp of confidence of the Japanese people on the new PM’s “vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to their progress”.

Furthermore, the president urged Takaichi to maintain and strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries, asking for a meeting and even extending an invitation to the PM to consider a visit to Kenya.

“As you assume this worthy responsibility, I wish to reaffirm Kenya’s enduring commitment to the strategic partnership between our two nations. Kenya deeply values the generous development cooperation that Japan continues to extend across diverse sectors of our national priorities,” Ruto said.

He added: “I look forward to engaging with Your Excellency at the earliest mutually convenient opportunity. It would be a singular honour for Kenya to host you, Prime Minister, as we chart a renewed and ambitious path for the future of our partnership.”

Japan is a major development partner, often issuing Kenya with loans and grants for infrastructure projects, and ranks among the top export markets for the country’s products, including tea and coffee.

Additionally, Kenya is among the African nations that receive aid from Japan through the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) program.

According to President Ruto, his visit to Tokyo in August for the 2025 TICAD conference involved talks with former PM Shigeru Ishiba on several matters of interest that he wished to continue.

“My participation in TICAD9 provided an excellent opportunity to build upon my earlier visit to Japan in February 2024, which focused on advancing private sector-led initiatives for mutual benefit.”

PM Takaichi took over from Ishiba, who resigned after only one year in office.