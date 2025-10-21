KCSE Exams kick off as county commissioner warns against cheating, urges action on teen pregnancies

An Invigilator during KCSE exams at St Kevin's Secondary School in Lodwar, Turkana county. [File, Standard]

As the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams approach, Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Gidion Oyagi has assured candidates and the public that all systems are in place to ensure a smooth and secure examination period.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations at St. Mark’s Cherang’ani Boys High School, Oyagi confirmed that the national exam materials have already been received and secured under tight supervision.

“We have received the examination papers and are fully prepared. I want to assure all candidates that the government has put in place strict measures to provide a safe and fair environment for the exams,” said Oyagi.

He emphasised the importance of integrity in the national exams, cautioning teachers, students, and even parents against engaging in or facilitating cheating.

“We will not tolerate any form of examination malpractice.Anyone caught attempting to compromise the credibility of these exams will face serious consequences. We must protect the future of our children.” He warned.

Oyagi also urged school administrators and teachers to continue supporting candidates in the final stretch of their preparations, noting that discipline and encouragement are key to academic success.

At the same event, the Commissioner turned his focus to the growing concern over teenage pregnancies and early marriages in the region. He called on parents and local leaders to take a more active role in protecting children, especially girls, from exploitation.

“It is heartbreaking that some girls will not sit these exams because they are pregnant or forced into early marriages. This is not just a school issue it is a community crisis. Parents, chiefs, teachers, and the police must work together to end this vice.”He said.

He urged parents to engage more closely with their children and report any abuse or suspicious behavior to authorities promptly.

As the KCSE period begins, education officials across the country are under pressure to deliver a credible process that reflects the hard work of learners. In Trans Nzoia, the message is clear: exams must be earned honestly, and children must be protected at all costs.