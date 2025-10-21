Raila conferred posthumously with highest national honour

President William Ruto during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui, on October 20, 2025. [PCS]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was on Monday posthumously awarded the highest national honour in the country during Mashujaa Day celebrations.

President William Ruto conferred on Raila the First Class Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (CGH) as he led the nation in recognising Raila as one of foremost heroes, a statesman whose lifelong struggle for democracy, justice, and national unity reshaped the country’s political landscape.

“It is the reason that on this Mashujaa Day, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions and enduring legacy, government and people of Kenya inscribe Hon Raila Odinga’s name among the foremost of our heroes, under the public seal of the Republic,” said Ruto in a Gazette notice.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, and through the authority vested in me as President, I have today posthumously conferred upon the Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga the highest honour of the Republic, the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya.”

Raila’s recognition came as numerous other Kenyans were awarded for their service to the nation.

The list of was compiled through a nationwide vetting process coordinated by the National Heroes Council, and drew nominations from county governments, State agencies, civil society organisations, and members of the public.

Among the honourees were liberation fighters, artists, entrepreneurs, educators, spiritual leaders, and athletes— all celebrated for their roles in shaping Kenya’s national identity and heritage.

In a special Lifetime Achievement category, the government honoured five national figures, who included Raila Odinga, Mwai Kibaki, Daniel arap Moi Prof. Wangari Maathai,and Jomo Kenyatta, as enduring symbols of Kenya’s journey from colonial rule to democracy, unity and modern development.

In the Liberation Struggle category, veterans such as Gitu wa Kahengeri, Lucia Leonard Cianjoka, and Mwararia Emilio M’kanga were recognised for their bravery and service during the Mau Mau movement.

Posthumous honours were also extended to freedom icons like Fanuel Walter Odede, who raised funds for the Kapenguria Six defence, and Haji Galma Dido, a peace ambassador from Northern Kenya assassinated while on a peace mission.

Under Entrepreneurship and Industry were innovators such as Judy Mwende Mutunga, founder of Ustawi Foods; David Wambua Joel, a pioneer in agribusiness infrastructure; and Salat Mohamud Mohamed, Group CEO of Hass Petroleum, were commended for transforming Kenyan industries and promoting sustainable development.

However, some figures who had been proposed for State recognition were missing from the list. The omission comes days after a parliamentary committee published a shortlist of 60 individuals being considered for national honours under the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) category.

The proposed names sparked debate after it emerged that several of those listed had previously been accused of corruption, hate speech, and other criminal offences.

While the National Honours Act requires that persons nominated for State awards must have demonstrated exemplary service, patriotism, sacrifice or leadership that benefits the country.

Among those whose names were proposed but were not honoured during the Mashujaa Day ceremony were Sirisia MP John Waluke, Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Tiaty MP William Kamket and Limuru MP John Kiragu.