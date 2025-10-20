×
PHOTOS: Ruto leads Kenyans in celebrating Mashujaa Day at Ithookwe Stadium

By Kanyiri Wahito | Oct. 20, 2025
President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House Nairobi ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kitui County. [PCS]
President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House Nairobi ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kitui County. [PCS]

Some of the administrators at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui County where Mashujaa Day celebrations were hosted. [PCS]
President William Ruto arrives at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui County where Mashujaa Day celebrations were hosted. [PCS]
President William Ruto arrives at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui County where Mashujaa Day celebrations were hosted. [PCS]
President William Ruto arrives at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui County where Mashujaa Day celebrations were hosted. [PCS]
President William Ruto shakes hands with Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui County where Mashujaa Day celebrations were hosted. [PCS]
President William Ruto arrives at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui County where Mashujaa Day celebrations were hosted. [PCS]
A section of Girl Guides pass through the presidential diace at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui duing Mashujaa Day celebrations. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
A section of uniformed officers pass before the presidential diace at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui duing Mashujaa Day celebrations. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
A section of uniformed officers pass before the presidential diace at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui duing Mashujaa Day celebrations. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
A section of uniformed officers pass before the presidential diace at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui duing Mashujaa Day celebrations. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
President William ruto is welcome by CDF at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui duing Mashujaa Day celebrations. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
President William ruto is welcome by CDF at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui duing Mashujaa Day celebrations. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
President William ruto is welcome by CDF at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui duing Mashujaa Day celebrations. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
President William ruto is welcome by CDF at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui duing Mashujaa Day celebrations. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya and Interior CS Kipchumba murkomen arrive at Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui duing Mashujaa Day celebrations. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano arrives at  Ithoowe Stadium in Kitui duing Mashujaa Day celebrations. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

.

