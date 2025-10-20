How the Odinga family bore the cross of a community and nation

Family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his brother Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga (second left) during the funeral service in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [PCS]
He took a few, slow unsteady steps on his groggy legs. With his shaky hands tightly holding onto his walking stick, he paused and turned round. He looked at me through his thick spectacles.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you