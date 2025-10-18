×
Public to view Raila's body in Bondo as final return underway

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 18, 2025
 Public to view Raila’s body in Bondo as final return underway. [AFP]

Kenyans in Siaya County and its environs who did not make it to Kisumu for the public viewing of Raila Odinga’s body will have another opportunity later in the evening, Governor James Orengo has said.

Orengo, while addressing the press, stated that a designated area within Odinga’s home had been prepared for mourners to view his body ahead of the burial.

According to the county chief, Odinga’s homestead will remain a no-go zone and will only be accessible to family members and close relatives.

“The remains of Raila Odinga are going to be brought to Bondo. When the body arrives, it will be here in the home, not for viewing but for family and close relatives. Otherwise, there is a place set aside across the homestead for the community to view the body,” said Orengo.

Additionally, Odinga’s body will be flown to Bondo from the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu, cancelling the earlier plans to transport it by road.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo added that the viewing time at Mamboleo could be extended to allow everyone present to view the body.

Odinga will be laid to rest in Bondo, at his ancestral home next to his late father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, on Sunday, October 19.

