×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Final homecoming: Kisumu weeps for Baba

By Harold Odhiambo | Oct. 18, 2025
A man who tried to break protocol was apprehended and is being administered first aid by medics after The body of Former Prime minister Raila Odinga arrived at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo  Kisumu, the venue for the viewing  on October 18, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Tears, disbelief, a wave of sadness, loud anguish, and an outpouring of organic love for a man befitting the status of a hero marked the scenes in Kisumu as ODM leader Raila Odinga made his final lap to the lakeside city. Baba is really gone.

Crowds battled cascades of tears, waving flags, twigs, and ODM regalia. In their faces was a glaring cocktail of disbelief, pain, and heartbreak, the grief of a people who loved and cherished him deeply.

Hours earlier, multitudes had spent the night in vigils across Kisumu’s streets, lighting candles, singing Luo traditional dirges, kneeling en masse to offer prayers, with some breaking down uncontrollably. It was a moment in history to behold, a unique sendoff to a man whose boots will be hard to fill, an enigma.

While the center of focus was the Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, where the body of Agwambo lay and his followers trooped in for one last glimpse, more scenes of grief unfolded across the Nyanza region.

Heartbroken mothers held the hands of their children, some too young to comprehend the moment. The elderly, unable to muscle their way into the stadium, sat pensively as Gen Zs blew whistles and wept inside.

The Baba who would sweep them off their feet and send them into a frenzy with his characteristic opening line, “Ayaa! Ayaa! Jothurwa! (Our people), umor? (Are you happy?)” was no more. This was the last time they would see him in Kisumu, albeit lifeless.

This dark and painful reality left mourners broken as they bade farewell to a legend, a man of all seasons, the only political voice they listened to and followed with near-fanatical devotion.

Kisumu and Nyanza at large were dear to the ODM chief. His journey began here, in the sprawling slums of Kaloleni. Raila was Kisumu, and Kisumu was Raila.

This perhaps explains the deafening cries that rent the air, enveloping the entire city as residents thronged Kenyatta Stadium to mourn their hero.

For the last three days, the city has known no sleep. An endless session of mourning has been its constant rhythm, climaxing with today’s public viewing of Agwambo’s body, a painful reality that many say still feels like a bad dream.

As early as 3 a.m., droves of residents began marching toward the stadium to await his body. A miscommunication over the itinerary saw thousands more lining up in Kondele.

The group struggled to access the stadium as thousands more trooped to the venue, leaves and twigs glued to their hands.

And when the plane ferrying his body landed at the Kisumu International Airport, a cloud of gloom fell over the city. Where tears failed, chants rose; where voices broke, whistles filled the air. The pain had to be heard, and shared, perhaps to ease the weight of it.

Several mourners told The Standard they had travelled long distances and spent the night in the cold to mourn their hero.

Maureen Akinyi, a mother of three, said she had travelled from Mombasa to witness Raila’s final moments.

“We are broken, and it will take us time to heal. He was our pillar and the voice that transformed our country,” she said.

Others said they had travelled from Nairobi, Isebania, and Migori to have a glimpse of Raila’s body.

Inside the stadium, military and police officers beefed up security as mourners lined up to pay their last respects.

The viewing ceremony is expected to end at 3 p.m., before the body is ferried to his Opoda home by road. He will be buried tomorrow at Kango Ka Jaramogi.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM leader Raila Odinga Raila Odinga Dead Raila Odinga's Body in Kisumu
.

Latest Stories

France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
Europe
By AFP
28 mins ago
Life and death teach us to build what truly matters beyond a fleeting world
Opinion
By Rev Edward Buri
34 mins ago
He chose the forest over votes, now let each of us plant 80 trees
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
By Amos Kareithi 3 hrs ago
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
I don't regret my life, Raila said
By Killiad Sinide 3 hrs ago
I don't regret my life, Raila said
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved