Isiolo, Marsabit leaders pay tribute to Raila

Residents mourn the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Marsabit town, on October 15, 2025. [Abraham Fayo, Standard]

Veteran politician Haji Charfano Mokku led other leaders from the Upper Eastern region in mourning the death of Kenya’s Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Haji Mokku, a Kanu-era Assistant Minister in the government of President Daniel arap Moi and a three-term Isiolo North MP, described Raila as “a leader who had the interests and aspirations of the people of northern Kenya at heart.”

The politician, who joined ODM in 2007 and contested the Isiolo senatorial seat on the party’s ticket in 2013 and 2017 before retiring from politics, called on Kenyans to honor the former Premier by emulating what he stood for in life.

“Apart from fighting for freedom and devolution, we in Northern Kenya regard him as one who well understood our historical problems and how they could be resolved,” said Mokku.

The ODM Chairman in Isiolo County, Hassan Guyo Shano—who is also a land rights activist—said Raila “immensely influenced and contributed to the repeal of colonial-era laws inherited by successive governments of Kenya, such as the Closed Border Act and other emergency laws that discriminated against the people of northern Kenya.”

Mr. Shano urged President Ruto, whom he noted had also benefited from Raila’s mentorship in the recent past, to ensure that “devolution and good governance” remain among the pillars of his administration.

Marsabit Governor Mohamed Ali said he had admired Raila’s leadership since his days at the University of Nairobi in the mid-1990s, adding that the former Prime Minister encouraged him to join politics.

Mr Ali and Chachu Ganya were the only ODM candidates who won parliamentary seats for the party in the defunct Eastern Province when they clinched the Moyale and North Horr seats, respectively.

On Wednesday, the Governor revealed that it was Raila who introduced the idea of tarmacking the 526-kilometre Isiolo–Moyale highway together with President Mwai Kibaki when he served as Minister for Roads and Public Works.

“It was during the Orange and Banana referendum campaigns that the people from Upper Eastern and our brothers from North Eastern came to understand that Raila had great plans to develop the entire region,” said Ali.