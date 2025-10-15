Ruto mourns Raila as a giant of democracy in Kenya

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the second day of the third National Executive Retreat at the KCB Leadership Centre in Kajiado County. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has said that Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who died at the age of 80 years while undergoing treatment in India on Wednesday morning was a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter and a tireless warrior of good governance.

Ruto who addressed the Nation from State House Nairobi after condoling with Raila’s family at their Karen home said that for decades, Raila dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice, equity, and freedom enduring detention and persecution so that this nation might know and enjoy democracy.

Flanked by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, Ruto said that Raila championed reforms that gave birth to the rights and freedoms we hold dear with his voice speaking for the oppressed, his conviction inspired generations and his vision shaped the course of our history.

“Raila Amolo Odinga is truly a once-in-a-generation leader; a man whose ideals transcended politics and whose legacy will shape the destiny of Kenya for generations to come. A giant who towered for decades over our democratic landscape,” said Ruto.

The President said that Raila shall be accorded a state funeral with all attendant honours and that in consultation with the family, a committee to be co-chaired by the Deputy President and Raila’s elder brother Senator Oburu has been set up to coordinate the funeral arrangements.

Ruto said that in a political career spanning decade, Raila offered a compelling model of principled politics, at critical moments in our nation’s journey, putting Kenya first before individual interest and that other Kenya leaders should learn from this great patriot who has rested.

He said that the government of India, at the request of the government of Kenya, has offered to facilitate the repatriation of the remains of the former Prime Minister with a delegation comprising government officials and family members, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi leaving for India.

“Other members of the delegation are Mama Ida Odinga, Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior) and Hassan Joho (Mining), National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah, Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, and family members, Jaoko Oburu, Kevin Oginga among others,” said Ruto.

The President said that Raila who was his fierce rival in the last general election before they embraced each other in the broad based government was a colossus of Kenya’s modern politics, an indomitable warrior in our struggle for freedom and prosperity, and a statesman of boundless selflessness.

He said that in Raila’s death we have lost a patriot of uncommon courage, a Pan-Africanist, a unifier who sought peace and unity above power and self-gain; an unceasing servant of the people who gave his all for the promise of a better Kenya.

Ruto in honour of Raila’s extraordinary contribution to our nation, declared a seven-day period of national mourning, during which the National Flag shall fly at half-mast across the Republic of Kenya and in all our missions abroad and that he shall be accorded a state funeral with all attendant honours.

“As a mark of respect, I have postponed all my public engagements for the coming days to join the nation in this period of mourning and deep reflection, as we mourn, I call on all Kenyans to reflect on his towering legacy and the lessons impacted by Raila Odinga’s life, work, ideas and example,” said Ruto.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor were present.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Information Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah and Council of Governor Chairman Ahmed Abdullahi were there during the press briefing.

Ruto had earlier on Wednesday morning led a team of Senior government officials in condoling with Mama Ida Odinga and the rest of the Odinga family at their Karen home where he spent one hour engaging with them before leaving for State House Nairobi where addressed the nation.

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, National Assembly Minority Whip Milly Odhiambo among other leaders of the ODM Party were there to receive the President and his delegation.