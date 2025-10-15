How Kenya's political class, public reacted to Odinga's death

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s political class has come together in a rare show of unity to mourn the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died Wednesday morning while receiving treatment in India.

Odinga, a towering figure in Kenyan politics, mentored many of the country’s current and former leaders and worked closely with several of them, including President William Ruto.

Tributes poured in for the better part of the day from across the political divide, describing him as a liberator, a Pan-Africanist, and a steadfast champion of democratic ideals.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his former rival turned ally, recalling their fierce political battles and later friendship during his final years in office.

“To me, Raila was more than a political colleague; he was a defining part of my own journey, in public service and in life. Raila and I were navigators on opposing currents, charting different courses for the nation we both loved. At some point along that journey, we became political opponents and often, the weight of that competition felt immense,” Uhuru stated.

“I have lost a friend and a brother. I will miss our conversations, sometimes challenging, always insightful, and the fire of belief that never left his eyes,” he added.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced that he would reschedule activities during his ongoing tour of the United Kingdom in honor of Odinga, whom he supported through three election cycles.

“Kenya has lost an exemplary leader, the President who won but was never declared and sworn into office. The loss of Rt Hon Raila Odinga is not only a loss to his family and country, but also to the entire African continent,” Kalonzo stated.

He hailed Odinga’s long struggle for multi-party democracy and remembered his endurance through years of political detention. “We learnt a lot from each other, and shared a lot of pain together…I will miss my brother and friend dearly.”

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said Odinga will be remembered for being the nation’s voice in difficult times. Despite being on opposing sides, he admitted to admiring Odinga’s political mastery.

“Much as we have never been on the same political side, I have had a strong admiration of Raila Odinga's art of forming and sustaining a strong political party that survived 4 general elections. I remain amazed by his choice of quality legislators to fly the party flag and eloquently articulate party policies and the people they represented,” Gachagua said, adding, “You are a hero celebrated home and away; you have not gone, Raila Odinga, you have just faded away.”

Former Justice Minister Martha Karua, Odinga’s 2022 running mate, described him as a monumental figure who bore the scars of personal sacrifice for the good of the nation.

“I will remember Raila as a fearless defender of the people, a voice for the voiceless, and a steadfast comrade in the fight for Kenya’s second liberation,” Karua said. “For over three decades, I had the honor of working alongside him—sometimes as an ally, sometimes as an opponent, but always united by a shared vision of a freer, fairer Kenya.”

Chief Justice Martha Koome called Odinga an “enigmatic and consequential statesman” who championed women’s rights and made immense contributions to the rule of law, judicial independence, and constitutionalism.

Cabinet Secretaries led by Aden Duale, Lee Kinyanjui, and John Mbadi also paid tribute to Odinga. Governors, through the Council of Governors (CoG), mourned him as the father of devolution.

“Raila Amolo Odinga, EGH will be remembered as a man of deeds and an unmatched father of devolution. He was the architect of the new constitutional order and led the way in promoting and implementing the devolved Government order,” said CoG Chairman Ahmed Abdullahi.

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli called Odinga’s death a national blow, describing him as the glue that often held Kenya together. “Raila consistently rose above divisions to unite Kenyans. He will be remembered for generations to come,” Atwoli said.

Salim Lone, Odinga’s longtime aide, said Wednesday is “the saddest day in Kenya’s history.”

“While all our presidents curtailed our freedoms and rights to entrench their power and wealth, Raila's vast popular following allowed him, without ever holding power, to enlarge democracy and inclusion for the struggling masses and the marginalised communities that languished in the farthest corners of this great land,” he said.

Odinga’s former ODM Pentagon allies from the 2007 elections also mourned him. Former minister Najib Balala recalled Odinga’s talent for identifying and mentoring young leaders.

“I witnessed firsthand his rare ability to identify and empower visionary leaders and his constant pursuit of a united and prosperous Kenya,” Balala said.

Former Standard Group CEO Paul Melly praised Odinga as “a political genius and tactician who left indelible marks in democratization, human rights, media freedom, and constitutional development.”

Presidential hopeful Reuben Kigame pledged to carry forward Odinga’s fight for justice and democracy.

“We pledge to continue the fight for democracy and social justice to give Kenyans the country Baba Raila fought for and our youth will be proud of,” Kigame said.