Nyamira trails in voter registration so far - IEBC

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 10, 2025
Nyamira trails in voter registration so far - IEBC. [File, Standard]

Only 20,754 Kenyans have registered as new voters in the first two weeks of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said.

In a statement released on Friday, October 10, the Commission noted that Nairobi County leads with 4,804 new voters, followed by Kiambu and Nakuru, while Nyamira recorded the lowest turnout with only 18 registrations.

Other counties including Mombasa registered 1,379 new voters, Kilifi 673, Machakos 923, and Kitui 666. In the North Eastern region, Garissa recorded 263, Wajir 460, and Mandera 441.

In Central Kenya, Nyeri had 244 new voters, Kirinyaga 233, Murang’a 266, Kiambu 712, and Nyandarua 168.

Counties in the Eastern region reported the following numbers: Meru (424), Embu (171), Tharaka Nithi (70), and Makueni (302).

In the Rift Valley, Nakuru registered 826, Nandi 186, Uasin Gishu 403, Baringo 163, and Turkana 53, while in Western Kenya, Kakamega recorded 479, Bungoma 513, Busia 146, and Vihiga 111.

In Nyanza, Kisumu had 442, Homa Bay 373, Migori 243, Kisii 206, and Nyamira 18.

According to IEBC chair Erastus Ethekon, while the exercise has recorded progress, turnout among the youth remains below expectations.

“While we commend this progress, turnout among the targeted youth remains lower than expected. With a national target of 6.3 million new voters, the Commission urges all eligible Kenyans, particularly the youth, to take this opportunity to register and make their voices count in the 2027 General Election,” Ethekon stated, adding that only 3,207 voter transfers and 61 updates have been recorded across the 290 constituency offices.

Kenyans who are yet to register or update their voter information are urged to visit the nearest constituency office and do so.

