Government releases Sh2.4b Inua Jamii funds for vulnerable citizens

By Denis Omondi | Oct. 8, 2025
Labour and Social Protection PS Joseph Motari. [File, Standard]

The government has released Sh2.4 billion to cushion vulnerable groups from economic hardship under its flagship programme, Inua Jamii.

According to Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs Principal Secretary Joseph Motari, disbursement of the funds began on Monday, October 6, covering the September payment cycle.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, through the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, has released Sh2,425,340,000 for payments to over 1.2 million beneficiaries enrolled in the Inua Jamii programme,” said Motari, in a statement.

He added that each beneficiary will receive Sh2,000 for the September 2025 cycle.

The Inua Jamii programme targets marginalised Kenyans, including the elderly aged 70 and above, persons with disabilities, orphans, and other disadvantaged groups.

Beneficiaries now receive their stipends through mobile money payments, following a transition from the banking system in January to improve efficiency and accessibility.

However, the programme has in the past faced delays in disbursement, deepening the suffering of those it seeks to support. The number of beneficiaries has continued to rise despite budget constraints.

Last month, the government released Sh3.4 billion for 1.7 million beneficiaries under the August cycle.

In early August, Sh4.6 billion was disbursed to cover June and July, after a delay linked to a data clean-up exercise.

The highest disbursements of Sh3.5 billion were made in January, April, and May, albeit with an equally high number of beneficiaries, 1.7 million each.

The government has committed to sustaining the programme, launched during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

“The Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme remains a cornerstone of the government’s social protection strategy,” he said. “It aims to alleviate poverty and promote the well-being of the most vulnerable members of society, including older persons aged 70 and above, and persons living with severe disabilities.”

