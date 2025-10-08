Government releases Sh2.4 billion for Inua Jamii beneficiaries

Labour and Social Protection PS Joseph Motari. [File, Standard]

The government has disbursed Sh 2.4 billion to over 1.2 million beneficiaries under the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme, providing relief to vulnerable Kenyans across the country.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the amount was released through the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs to cover the September 2025 payment cycle.

Disbursement began on October 6, 2025, with each beneficiary set to receive Sh2,000. The payments will benefit older persons aged 70 years and above, as well as persons living with severe disabilities, who form the bulk of the programme’s target group.

The Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, Joseph Motari, said the Inua Jamii initiative continues to play a critical role in cushioning vulnerable citizens against poverty and social exclusion.

“The Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme remains a cornerstone of the government’s social protection strategy. It aims to alleviate poverty and promote the well-being of society’s most vulnerable members,” said Mr. Motari in a press release.

The PS added that since its inception, the programme has provided consistent financial support to vulnerable groups, helping them meet basic needs such as food, healthcare, and shelter.

"The cash transfer initiative also supports the government’s broader social protection agenda, which seeks to ensure no Kenyan is left behind in the country’s development journey," he said.

PS Motari added that more than 1.7 million Kenyans are now receiving their Inua Jamii stipends through mobile money, a move that has eased access and reduced the cost of collecting funds for some of the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

"The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, in partnership with Safaricom and eCitizen, has digitized cash transfers under the programme, ensuring that beneficiaries receive funds directly to their phones immediately after disbursement," he said.

Njoroge Magenda, a resident of Nakuru, said that the Inua Jamii cash transfer has transformed his life. For years, he relied on occasional help from neighbors and relatives, often going without proper meals or medicine.

“I would travel for hours, only to find there was no money at the agent. By the time I returned home, I had already spent nearly half of my allowance on transport alone,” he said.

Magenda added that he receives the money directly on his phone and withdraws from a nearby M-Pesa agent.

Nancy Kiskori, a Narok resident, echoed the relief brought by the new system.

“Now I can access my money with ease. I don’t have to struggle the way I used to in the past,” she said.

Josphat Wanyeki, another beneficiary from Nakuru, who began receiving his stipend through mobile money in July last year, described the process as seamless.

“The process has been very friendly and easy. I just go to the nearest agent and withdraw my money without worrying about delays,” he said.

PS Motari said that the digital model was meant to cut bureaucracy and safeguard the dignity of beneficiaries.